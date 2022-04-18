The Daily’s coverage of many of the social movements of the 1960s and ’70s, like the Black Power movement, women's liberation, and the environmental movement, are on full display. In what I am now coining the paper’s “activism years,” we can see coverage of a three-day-long forum hosted in the HUB Ballroom, featuring prevalent voices in the Black community followed by a town hall Q&A. The main feature looks at Floyd McKissick, national director of the Congress of Racial Equality, speaking on the state of race relations in the United States in spring 1968, using language that many of us would recognize even today. Other highlights from this page come from a declaration made by the history department to accept any students accused of draft dodging, as well as the debunking of a rumor created by a student of a surprise visit from the North Vietnamese leadership. In looking and handling papers from this period, they all seem to radiate an energy that is hard not to be interested in.
From the Headlines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.