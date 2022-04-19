Even though World War I was already underway by summer 1914 in Europe, it took until spring 1917 for the fighting to affect the United States, and by extension, the university. President Woodrow Wilson declared war on Germany in April 1917, a few weeks before this paper was published. Senior exams were canceled for some departments and male students faced the choice of going to bootcamp and eventually fighting in Europe or continuing their studies at UW. For everyone else, there was to be a speaker on the current state of Russia — the first phase of the Russian Revolution had just begun.
