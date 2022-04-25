Just like today, the last Monday of April 1994 was uneventful. UW President William P. Gerberding — for whom the administration building was named — was looking for his replacement. Delegated by a large group of Gerberding’s colleagues, they were tasked with finding and interviewing the best candidate for his replacement. In other news, the Gay Bisexual Lesbian Commission was on the verge of losing its senate seat due to an ASUW initiative originally intended to ensure the club had equal representation during senate meetings. The papers from this time illustrate the growing coverage of changes being made to UW regarding LGBTQIA+ rights and safety on campus.
