4/26/1973

Continuing with more from the “activism years,” we have a cover story about students traveling to the People’s Republic of China. After President Richard Nixon visited China in 1972, the opportunity to visit opened up for many Americans. The group consisted of eight people from Seattle, and the U.S.-China Friendship Association of Seattle included two UW students. Their goal was to learn more about Chinese culture and to share this knowledge with future generations in the hopes of preventing future hostilities between the two countries. 

4/26/1973

 

