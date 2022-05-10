In continuing with this week’s theme of protest, we have a period of The Daily’s print history that is one of my favorites to study. I am talking about the demands set forth by the Black Student Union (BSU) in 1968. In fall 2020, The Daily reviewed demands released by the BSU on July 2, 2020, following a wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the country, in an opinion series that interviewed campus leadership in the Black community. Back in 1968, though, these were new ideas that included removing monuments to racist leaders of the past, having more inclusive curriculums, and creating an ethnic studies department. The response from then-President Charles Odegaard is printed on the front page of the paper, showing support for the group, but shying away from more radical action — a common response from the time. One of the last demands by the BSU was to recruit 300 black students in addition to the 200 listed, 200 Indigenous students, and 100 Mexican American students by September that year. In reflecting on these numbers, I encourage each of you to think about your own experiences with someone different from yourself in background and identity, and question how much progress has been made since this day over 50 years ago.
