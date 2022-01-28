A deep dive into dating app basics and the topic of friends

For the second week of questions I wanted to dig deeper into the generalizations of dating apps and ask one of my most pressing questions yet. This week, I got 88 responses: 54 from self-identified women, two from self-identified nonbinary people, one from a bigender person, one person who self-identified as questioning, 28 self-identified men, and two who did not include their gender on the survey.
The first question I posed was, “How many people is it appropriate to talk to at once on dating apps?” The top choice was three people with 20 responses (11 women, eight men, and one unknown), and a close second was 10 people with 18 responses (14 women and four men).
Fifteen people said it came down to personal preference and that it depended on the individual, arguing that within this context there is no limit to how many people it is appropriate to talk to. This response was interesting, as it came from 14 women and one nonbinary person.
I also had one man say, “Most guys are lucky to get one or two matches at a time, so this question is largely irrelevant,” which begs the question as to whether women use dating apps more often or if there is some correlation between gender and match rates.
The second question on this week’s survey asked about the point at which people stopped talking to multiple people on dating apps and began talking exclusively with just one. The top choice for this — with 26 respondents — was after a couple dates (19 women, one non-binary, one bigender, and five men), with a close second at 21 votes saying they go exclusive when they find someone they like (11 women, one unknown, one questioning, and eight men).
As with the last question, there were also respondents who said it depended on the individual; there was also a decent amount of people who did not use dating apps and therefore did not have a response.
The third question I had concerned the maximum appropriate age gap for dating apps, since as college students we sit directly between being high schoolers and being in the workforce. The top choice was three years, with 26 responses (17 women, eight men, and one questioning), whereas the close second and third choices were five years with 16 responses (12 women and four men) and four years with 15 responses (nine women and six men).
For those who said it depended on the individual, the general consensus was that if there was a larger age gap, then the person they were being matched with should be older. Most of the respondents were more likely to match with people that were the same age or older than them (a total of 51 people), and many liked being matched with other college students, either at UW or elsewhere (a total of 49 people).
Sierra Blair, a third-year student in political science and philosophy, said they would match with distant friends but not close ones.
“I would be scared of ruining the dynamic of the big friend group,” Blair said. “And also because I pretty much know everything I need to know about people in my close circle, and I’m interested in getting to know new people, so that would draw me towards someone that I don’t know as well.”
One of my biggest questions in launching this column was whether it was appropriate to match with friends and acquaintances on dating apps. I was always super opposed to the idea, but each time I would see someone that I knew, my friends would encourage me to swipe right.
For the question of, “If you see someone that you know, do you match with them?,” the top answer was “sometimes,” with 29 responses (21 women, one bigender, one unknown, and six men).
One respondent said, “It depends on the person. I very often have ‘passive crushes’ where I don’t want to actively pursue someone, but I wouldn’t be opposed to being more than friends either. I think a match on a dating app may spark that. If it’s someone I am only friends with, it’ll just be fun to bring up their profile and hype them up. I wouldn’t swipe if it’s someone I have any negative tension with.”
For this question, I also separated the data between people who use dating apps and those who don’t. Nineteen people (12 women, one unknown, one questioning, and five men) didn’t use dating apps but said they would not match with their friends, whereas 18 people didn’t use dating apps but said they would match with their friends.
To top it all off, 11 people who used dating apps (six women, one nonbinary, and four men) said they would not match with friends, and seven people (four women and three men) said they would.
One respondent said, “They’re usually already my friend or someone I prefer a platonic relationship with. Also I feel like dating apps are kind of a different version of yourself. Feels odd to talk to someone you actually know like that.”
Generally, people think it would be pretty awkward to match with their friends but would be willing to do so if they had a crush on them or think they’re attractive. Someone explained the phenomena as “exploring romantic potential with people I already have a connection with.”
It looks like if you end up matching with your friends on dating apps, it’s up to you to figure out the meaning behind it.
