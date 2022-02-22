A guide to Millenium madness

Editor's note: The “Current Affairs of Campus Fashion” is a weekly column dedicated to exposing and exploring different fashion styles that exist on campus.
This quarter has been very interesting for me. I took a break from this column last week due to the sheer amount of work in each of my classes, but this week we’re back and better than ever, with a lovely interview that brightened my week in spite of the dark storm clouds that seem to be over everyone’s heads this quarter.
This week, third-year student Maya Dirar proved to all of us that you shouldn’t be hindered by any preconceptions when trying out as many different styles as you like.
“I definitely follow a lot of people on social media to help inspire me in how I dress,” Dirar said. “It’s less about drawing from their style and more [about] the self-expression and confidence that exudes from them that helps me get my own confidence to feel cool. I really dress for that feeling — I never want the patronizing feeling that I’m pretty or cute and I try to dress accordingly.”
As someone who prefers vintage pieces, Dirar acknowledged that her main inspiration comes from a wide range of styles. Depending on the day, looks can range from Y2K punk styles influenced by skate culture to early emo and scene looks. A more dressed-down day would look like a feature in an ‘80s/’90s R&B music video. One of Dirar’s favorite pieces is a children’s shirt she received after messaging a girl on TikTok; the shirt has a design of a girl with different African hairstyles.
This philosophy for fashion was clear during our interview. Dirar was wearing primarily thrifted pieces, with an oversized flame-patterned Hawaiian shirt with a tattoo skull detail, baggy low-waisted pants, and a leather shirt accessorized with a grommet belt and bag. Headphones, silver jewelry, and platform leather boots finished it off.
Dirar and I touched on how important discovering your own sense of style is; for her, it had deeper resonance.
“I grew up in a Muslim household which dictated the way I dress,” Dirar said. “I was late to experience the fashion game and usually had to live vicariously through other people. But after moving to college I went in the opposite direction, getting to experiment with more styles than I was able to before and show more of myself and step out of the preconceptions of just showing everything — I’m in control and can wear whatever I want.”
With a fashion journey most of us could probably relate to (depending on our background), I was curious to hear Dirar’s thoughts on her fellow classmates and their own personal styles.
“Now don’t take this the wrong way, I love leather pants,” Dirar said. “But it seems like — at least in my observations — people are wearing them to just appear different … I just definitely notice a blandness and just overall falseness that exists with a lot of students' fashion that I wish could be [solved] by just doing some digging and cultivating your own style.”
The style journey each of us takes is unique and influenced by different things. Some people, since childhood, have unlimited reign to explore how they want to be perceived and still end up in low-rise American Eagle skinny jeans. Others are told not to express themselves fully and end up elbow deep in the Goodwill bins with a vintage YSL velvet blazer, weeping quietly at their good fortune. In this case, the real adventure is the journey, not the destination.
Reach columnist Liam Blakey at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LiamBlakey2
