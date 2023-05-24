A pedestrian-oriented Ave: Is it possible?

Walking down the Ave on a busy weekday is an experience UW students know all too well, whether you’re trying to avoid whatever mysterious substance is on the ground, appreciating the smells of the café you’re walking by, or trying not to get hit by the King County Metro buses. University Way, known to most as the Ave, is one of the streets that makes Seattle so special, containing a multitude of different stores, restaurants, and people.

On May 5, Seattle City Council candidate Ron Davis tweeted an image of the Ave, but not as we know it. The photo was an AI-generated graphic of what the street could look like if it was “pedestrianized” — essentially, what the Ave would look like if there were no cars or buses.

Pedestrianization has become all the rage in big cities throughout the United States, and Seattle is no different. For Seattle residents interested in urban planning, the message of the tweet really hit home. Pedestrians on the Ave, as well as people who utilize active modes of transport, lack sufficient (and safe) infrastructure to conduct their daily lives, according to political science and urban planning undergraduate Dylan Habenicht.

In an area like Seattle, where urban densities are not slowing down anytime soon, it’s important to support infrastructure that prioritizes the safety of residents who use more sustainable modes of transportation. This pedestrianized Ave could create not only a stronger sense of community for U-District residents, but also a way to decrease carbon footprints in such a densely populated urban area.

“Here in [the] U-District, we have this thing called a 15 minute city, where we can have all of our needs met within a 15 minute walk, bike, or transit ride,” Habenicht said.

Despite the fact that this “pedestrianized” Ave seems a little out of reach for the time being, it is not at all impossible. The U District Street Fair, which took place last weekend, is possibly the best example of what a pedestrianized Ave could look like.

Because of the vendors and crowds, the entire street is shut down for pedestrians only. Although the fair only lasts for one weekend, it acts as a “what if” for the Ave: a glimpse into the seemingly unrealistic possibility of a world without gas-guzzling forms of transportation.

One of the ways that Seattle residents can learn more about urban planning is through The Urbanist, an urban planning journalistic outlet based in Seattle. According to Habenicht, author Ryan Packer uses The Urbanist to delve into Seattle’s land use policies and urban planning statistics, providing easy access to research on the topic for students and residents alike.

In recognizing the value of walkable communities and publicity for urban planning, we can examine this hypothetical Ave as a futuristic foresight rather than a utopian ideal. As the idea of pedestrian-oriented cities increases in popularity, so does the possibility of a carbon neutral U-District and a safer environment for students.

Reach contributing writer Mackenzie Oliver at arts@dailyuw.com.

