A rookie’s guide to fan translations

Editor’s note: “Weekly Idol” is a weekly column dedicated to all things K-pop at and around UW campus, analyzing the music and the communities it forms.

Every K-pop fan that doesn’t speak Korean is intimately familiar with the frustrating process of hunting down translations of their favorite artists’ content.

While Korean media companies are increasingly providing subtitled videos, for years, informal translations by multilingual fans filled that void, and they continue to act as lifelines for international K-pop fans.

Translation accounts populate every online K-pop fan space. A classic example is this Twitter account run by Yunseo, a Korean fan currently living in Australia.

Yunseo monitors content from and about BTS. If the content lacks subtitles or is accompanied by only computer-generated translations, Yunseo will translate it to English and post the translations on Twitter for English-speaking BTS fans to access.

Fan translators do more than provide direct translations, though. They also interpret and convey the meaning behind idols’ words, and supply cultural and community context.

“The main thing I personally struggle to translate is the level of respect [BTS] show when they're on shows or are talking to people who are higher up in the industry,” Yunseo said. “They often speak in an elevated tone, which is really hard to convey in English because it doesn't really exist.”

Although this aspect of translation is difficult, it is important that fan translators attempt to convey these cultural aspects. Not only do they show a commitment to conveying idols’ words and actions in an authentic light, but explanations of cultural quirks educate international fans on Korean culture.

Cultural norms like hierarchies of respect built into language structures and honorifics for slightly older peers might be foreign to Western audiences, but they are integral to Korean culture. These concepts are essential for fans to understand to ensure they respectfully engage with Korean media.

Regina Yung Lee, a gender, women & sexuality studies professor at UW and an expert on East Asian media fandoms, describes it as “bridging.” Bridging occurs across cultures and languages certainly, but also, between idols and fans.

“If someone else does that initial work for us, we actually don’t feel the bumpiness of having to work in another language quite the same way,” Lee said. "It’s almost as if, for a moment, you were fluent, and I think that’s very attractive.”

Fan translations lay the foundation for the cultivation of global fan bases by lowering the barrier to accessing Korean-language content and simulating intimacy with the Korean language.

The early-established network of fan translators in BTS’ fandom contributed to the group’s international growth. Now, BTS fans — aptly named ARMY — command a reputation as a formidable global powerhouse when it comes to topping music charts and trending BTS content.

“Without fan translations, international ARMY would really have had trouble emerging as the entity they are now,” Lee said.

In many ways, fan translators can interpret K-pop songs and content more completely than professional translators. This is especially true of experienced fan translators. Drawing upon years of translating and consuming idol content, fan translators use groups’ personal histories to inform their translations.

For example, Lee referenced the “dumpling incident,” a conflict between two BTS members that resulted in them giving each other the silent treatment for several days. Now, it’s an ongoing joke between the members and their fans.

“A professional translator might say, ‘Oh, there was something about mandu [Korean dumplings], but I don’t understand why everyone’s laughing,’” Lee said.

This is where fan translators come in. Through hyperlinks or footnotes, they can explain otherwise vague references to fans and direct them to the content where it originated.

As K-pop morphs into a genre that can, at times, seem more global than exclusively Korean, idols face increased pressure to cater to global audiences.

However, many artists are pushing back against demands to strip overt displays of Korean culture from K-pop, and fan translators occupy a vital role in this movement.

Under the stage name, Agust D, Suga from BTS released two solo albums with the title tracks “Daechwita” and “Haegeum,” both of which draw upon distinctly Korean cultural elements.

In “Daechwita,” Suga utilizes samples of 대취타 (daechwita), a genre of traditional Korean music reserved for military marches and performances. Paired with a music video that pays homage to Korean history, “Daechwita” is a wholehearted rejection of the scrubbing of culturally Korean aspects from K-pop.

It took a legion of fan translators, music theorists, and cultural and historical experts to properly convey the meaning behind the song’s musicality, lyrics, and music video to international fans.

Despite its cultural specificity, “Daechwita” was a rousing success. The song secured a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 as the fourth-highest-charting single by a South Korean soloist in history.

Fan translators are central to international K-pop fan communities. Their work often acts as the lone bridge between Korean-speaking idols and non-Korean-speaking fans.

“[Fan translation] really comes from a place of love and the want to support these amazing people who are putting out music and interacting with their fans every single day,” Yunseo said.

Everyone in the K-pop community, from native Korean speakers to perplexed foreign fans, should show their appreciation for the dedication of fan translators — the unsung drivers of the global expansion of K-pop.

Reach columnists Isabel Smith and Dominique Visperas at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @zhy_smitisa and @dominiquevisp

