A rookie’s guide to survival shows

Editor’s note: “Weekly Idol” is a weekly column dedicated to all things K-pop at and around the UW campus, analyzing the music and the communities it forms.

Every K-pop idol starts as a young person who dreams of becoming a popular artist.

As trainees, they work tirelessly to perfect their singing, dancing, and rapping, chasing the opportunity to debut. Every story is different, but an increasingly common route to debut is survival shows.

These shows, such as “Produce 101,” “I-Land,” and “Boys Planet,” work to create the next big K-pop group. Trainees compete for a shot to debut, putting on performances and taking part in challenges as they vie for audience favor and votes.

“With survival shows, I think you gain an attachment to idols a lot faster,” second-year Emerson Roth said. “You are put in a situation where it feels like you are the one that controls their fate, even though you’re one vote.”

With popular groups like ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, and MONSTA X coming straight from survival shows, it’s becoming a rite of passage in the industry, and it’s a great way to give trainees publicity.

However, with these opportunities come controversies. From voting manipulation to “evil editing” to emotional turmoil, survival shows put trainees through the wringer.

A major issue in survival shows is voting manipulation. Fans accused Mnet — the company behind “Produce 101” — of altering votes in their “Produce” series, particularly for “Produce X 101” in 2019.

The scandal led the group produced by the show, X1, to disband while the group from the previous season, IZ*ONE, stepped back from promotions.

Fans also engage in voting manipulation.

“I know for the [‘Boys Planet’] finale, people were paying people to vote,” second-year Emily Leung said. “I saw a giveaway for, like, iPhones and crazy amounts of money.”

While participation in survival shows generates publicity, success isn’t guaranteed. It’s easy to forget trainees excluded from the final lineup, and for finalists on temporary contracts, fading into obscurity after the group’s disbandment is a real threat.

“Produce 101” finalist CHUNG HA launched a wildly successful solo career following the disbandment of the survival show group, I.O.I. However, she is largely an exception.

“After [CHUNG HA’s] success, a lot of idols or trainees started to try and copy her solo activities,” fourth-year Audrey Yip said. “But, I don’t think a lot of idols are meant for [solo work].”

Leung recalled that Wanna One — the group created by “Produce 101” season two — commanded a massive fanbase at its peak. However, after disbanding, few members retained fan interest and certainly not at the level they experienced while in Wanna One.

“It’s so iffy on whether or not you end up with long-term success,” Roth said. “But I think because of the number of K-pop fans now and the amount of people who watched those shows, the later ‘Produce’ seasons do set up members for success.”

Fan interest is a major determinant of trainees’ success. Trainees amass fans through performances, securing parts in the show’s original songs, or just by being funny and going viral.

“I think social media plays a huge part of it, like with meme culture and stuff,” Roth said. “I think that’s part of a huge reason why some trainees even make it into the final group.”

The growth of social media has drawn in new fans, particularly international ones. To cater to these new audiences, entertainment companies have begun incorporating trainees from around the world into their show rosters.

In “I-Land,” eight of the 23 trainees were non-Koreans or lived outside of South Korea, and half of the 98 “Boys Planet” trainees hailed from outside South Korea.

However, there is contention regarding whether this trend unduly infringes on the culturally Korean origins of the genre.

“I know people say, ‘Oh, we can’t have other trainees, this is K-pop,’ but I feel like it should be more than that,” Leung said. “Seeing all these other trainees express their dreams, I feel like that’s all that really matters.”

That said, fans are becoming more receptive to the idea. Last month, “Boys Planet” contestant Zhang Hao made history by becoming the first non-Korean trainee to win a Korean survival show.

There are even survival show trainees from the Seattle area.

Jay Park, an “I-Land” finalist, now in the group ENHYPEN, was born in and spent his childhood in Seattle. “Boys Planet” trainee Kamden Na spent 10 years in the Seattle area and attended a high school in the Eastside — the same school Yip attended.

“I didn’t tell anyone else [in the K-pop community] about this, but then, on TikTok, people were like, ‘Oh, he’s taking pictures in Seattle,’ or ‘Oh, he’s from [that high school],’ and I was like, ‘They found us,’” Yip said with a laugh.

For Yip, it was a bizarre experience to watch someone she went to school and shared mutual friends with be cheered on by survival show fans across the globe.

Survival shows unite fans over their love for certain trainees and the thrill of contributing to peoples’ success with their votes. They give fans something to look forward to during the week — a reason to wake up at ungodly hours to watch episodes as they air live in South Korea.

“It’s kind of rare these days to have a show with such a consistent, strong community that talks about it every single week,” Roth said.

As an avenue to discover and participate in the creation of new K-pop groups, fans flock to survival shows, eager to support trainees chasing their dreams. Despite the downsides, these shows connect fans to aspiring artists and are integral to the K-pop industry.

Reach columnists Isabel Smith and Dominique Visperas at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @zhy_smitisa and @dominiquevisp

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.