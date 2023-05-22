A rookie’s guide to the global influence of K-pop

Editor’s note: “Weekly Idol” is a weekly column dedicated to all things K-pop at and around UW campus, analyzing the music and the communities it forms.

In 2017, the past, present, and future of K-pop collided when Seo Taiji, a revolutionary Korean musician from the ‘90s, and up-and-coming global sensation BTS shared the stage at Taiji’s 25th anniversary concert.

The highlight of their collaboration was BTS’ remake of “Come Back Home,” a popular release of Seo Taiji & Boys. In 1995, “Come Back Home” was a regional hit, but its reach in the ‘90s does not compare to the global audience it captured with the help of BTS’ fanbase.

The story of “Come Back Home” demonstrated a new shift in the K-pop industry — a shift that has diversified the genre and captured the attention of global audiences.

A contributing factor to K-pop’s massive growth has been the rise of digital media, specifically YouTube. Due to the platform’s international scope, fans often begin their journey into the genre through online videos, songs, and photos.

As interest increased, content spiked, and that cycle led to K-pop’s popularity exploding. Fans shared music videos, created edits, and dove into content rabbit holes as they discovered new groups and artists.

K-pop’s reach has always been global. While artists promote songs in Korea and sing in Korean, international teams work behind the scenes to foster wider audiences.

“The creative center is in Korea, which means that all the entertainment companies are in Korea,” UW Ph.D. candidate Jeehyun Jenny Lee said. “So, we say that the creative control is in Korea, but the people involved in K-pop are very diverse."

American choreographers to British songwriters contribute to the genre’s hybridity, creating a sense of familiarity among Western audiences.

However, adversity often follows growth. Due to its deviation from the mainstream, K-pop faced and continues to face stigma in the West, making fans unsure about expressing their love of K-pop.

“It’s different from American pop, and so, if you like something that is not mainstream, you’re seen as kind of unique and kind of peculiar,” Lee said. “But then, if it’s Asian because there's certain stereotypes associated with Asian culture, you feel a bit more hesitant [sharing it].”

Lee has spoken with K-pop fans nationwide on stigmatism and soft masculinity. She learned that fans’ hesitancy to share their affinity for K-pop depended on the cultural context, specifically the geographic location and diversity of one’s community.

According to Lee’s research, in some areas of the United States, Asian culture can feel more foreign to residents. It keeps fans from sharing their interests for fear of backlash and discrimination. They don’t want people to perceive them as appropriating the culture, or be deemed a “Koreaboo.” K-pop fans largely wanted to respect and learn about Korean culture.

Another deterrent was the differences in masculinity that male idols often portray. Many male K-pop artists are characterized as having soft masculinity, which blurs the lines between femininity and masculinity and emphasizes more gentle characteristics.

Lee said that many fans found this emphasis on soft masculinity refreshing. Plus, K-pop idols show versatility in their masculinity, frequently changing how they’re perceived to fit song concepts.

“[K-pop fans] felt like they were kind of breaking away from a very, I guess, limited understanding of what masculinity is,” Lee said. “So they felt K-pop idols, to a certain extent, did expand their idea of what masculinity is.”

Because it contradicts the traditional hard masculinity found in the West, the unfamiliarity of this newer and more versatile masculinity can deter people. It amplifies the stigma around K-pop, making fans more hesitant to show their favorite artists to non-K-pop fans.

“I think it is both what attracts people to K-pop, but to non-K-pop fans, it’s what repels them,” Lee said.

Despite its stigmatization, K-pop garnered more fans who began to express their love and respect for the genre. More groups broke into the Western market, helping to normalize K-pop.

K-pop artists began to cater to new audiences. They hosted tours in new cities, sang songs in English, and conducted interviews in the United States. K-pop artists even appeared at major American events, including the Grammy Awards and the Met Gala.

While K-pop’s global reach may initially seem like the collapse of cultural and linguistic differences, UW gender, women, & sexuality studies professor Regina Yung Lee suggested that this phenomenon isn’t a natural progression.

“If those borders have eroded, I think the erosion has been artificial,” Regina Yung Lee said. “I don’t think it's a symbol of a natural expansion or weakening of the borders in our minds, I think this is actually something that has been orchestrated very carefully by industry.”

Essentially, global audiences, particularly Western audiences, haven’t overcome their prejudices so much as Korean companies have become aware of the exposure and subsequent profits they can garner by pandering to them.

While BTS has been rapidly growing its international fanbase since 2017, the group’s popularity in the United States exploded in 2020 — when they began releasing a string of songs entirely in English.

“That’s when they started getting airplay, that’s when they started to get invited on to talk shows, and that’s when their exposure basically blew up,” Regina Yung Lee said.

Their first English-language song, “Dynamite,” recently topped 1.6 billion streams on Spotify, making it BTS’ most streamed song on the platform by a landslide.

Additionally, companies are increasing the number of non-Koreans and members of the Korean diaspora that they train and debut. This trend is especially evident in recent K-pop survival shows like “Boys Planet” where half of the 98 contestants were non-Koreans or hailed from outside South Korea.

As put by Regina Yung Lee, this trend raises the question: “Is South Korean-ness actually an industry liability?”

These new adversities and debates stemmed from K-pop’s sudden rise. It’s more than a music genre, but a cultural phenomenon that people can learn from and utilize to expand their knowledge of the world.

That kind of growth can feel pretty wild to your average fan, but the sudden spike in international attention makes the genre so fascinating to explore.

