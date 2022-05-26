‘A straight white man’

Editor’s note: “The Current Affairs of Campus Fashion” is a weekly column dedicated to exposing and exploring different fashion styles that exist on campus.
Well, folks, the end is officially near. Next week is the concluding edition of this column, so, for this penultimate installment, I am going back to my roots.
I know for the last few columns I have mentioned my disdain for primarily cis white men. I had decided for the rest of the quarter to only feature women and non-binary folks. But, for this last regular edition, I am back on my bullshit, and thought I should give men one more try — maybe they are more than what meets the eye.
This week we are talking to Mason Pirner, a first-year student who isn’t quite granola, isn’t quite Midwestern, but who has an interesting relationship with fashion and self-expression.
“I would say the biggest inspiration for me growing up was the counterculture upperclassmen that my preppy older brother didn’t like,” Pirner said. “They turned out to be skaters, and coming from a more affluent part of Minneapolis, my brother really dressed the part in more preppy clothes. I decided I wanted to be the foil to that.”
Having a sibling myself, I understand this dynamic. Though my parents wanted an atomic family and ended up with two queer, mentally ill kids, at one point, my sister and I were the opposite of each other. When it comes to how personality shapes the way you dress, Pirner has a unique outlook.
“When I was younger, I had a lot of body image issues and would wear a lot of baggy clothing and loose fitting jeans to hide behind,” Pirner said. “It worked with the skater vibe, but now I dress to represent the ideals of how I wanna live. In the summer, I wear short shorts and Chaco sandals. In the winter, it’s workwear and boots so I can bend down and take photos of mushrooms.”
I could see this style philosophy in the outfit Pirner wore to our interview: earth-tone Carhartt work pants, a Dickies coat with a plain shirt underneath, accessorized with a bright red beanie and white Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers.
Seeing as Pirner considers himself a little granola, I was curious to see how he thought that his fellow students dress. Pirner said he feels that students at UW dress how they want the world to work — utilitarian dressers want things to be straightforward and the like.
But having interviewed a few other Midwesterners for this column, I wanted to know how this outlook on self-expression fared in a part of the country not revered for its progressivism.
“Minneapolis is a lot like Seattle,” Pirner said. “You either dress the part or stand out. I don’t really know where I stand with that, but I can’t deny the fact that I am very Midwestern. I have never lived outside Minnesota until coming here, I didn’t even tour campus in person because of the pandemic. I like the outdoors and I think that is really what a Midwestern aesthetic is. Sometimes people see you as a redneck, but coming from the city helped since I don’t have the accent. Even though I think it’s ugly there, it has some charm to it.”
Going beyond hometown labels, how someone acts or even how they dress is important. Though I always seem to go into interactions with straight white men with the same outlook, I am sometimes shocked at their depth. We can see in Pirner’s perception of his personal style a deep-seated belief in the respect we owe one another beyond the surface level. As Pirner would say himself: “Let’s not expend energy we don’t need to hate on other people.”
