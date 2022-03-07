A (theoretical) final hurrah

Editor's note: The “Current Affairs of Campus Fashion” is a weekly column dedicated to exposing and exploring different fashion styles that exist on campus.
We’ve finally come to the most special time of the year: my birthday. I typically keep the day a secret due to the disappointment I’ve felt when people either forget or don’t care, but after two years of COVID-19 and so much loss, I don't really care anymore.
Most of the time I don’t share how I select the subjects for this column, instead allowing people to draw their own conclusions. That being said, I am going to be transparent by saying that I picked this week’s interviewee not just because they are fashionable, but also as an early birthday present to myself.
Interviewing first-year student Kolibri Enson-Overstreet, I learned that he was more than just a pretty face under a Timothee Chalamet-esque haircut.
“Most of my inspiration comes from random people or stuff I see in movies,” Enson-Overstreet said. “I don't really pay attention to influencers — I get inspired by different movie characters like Sirius Black or Howl [from ‘Howl's Moving Castle’]. Now that I think about it, I like to dress like a silly, wandering, traveling guy … I really prefer comfort, but oftentimes it comes [across] as looking eclectic.”
Movies, for many people, can be the gateway into fashion; indeed, my own fashion has been influenced by films. A central question that has sprung up during this quarter’s interviews is ‘How do the characters we watch influence how we cultivate our style?’
Enson-Overstreet’s style displayed a commitment to this philosophy. His fashion strayed from the common trend of wearing more muted styles, and he wore mostly thrifted pieces: a black wool trench coat, a leopard print cardigan, black pin rolled slacks, and an ‘80s purple button-down. The outfit was accessorized with a silver chain choker, a pendant necklace, red star earrings, brogue shoes, and my personal favorite, foil hair extensions put in by a random student on Denny Field.
“My philosophy when it comes to dressing hasn’t really shifted since I was a kid,” Enson-Overstreet said. “I definitely am not a social person, but I consider myself an extrovert — I really just like to exist around people. I don’t really take a lot of things seriously, so I tend to dress more from an entertainment standpoint.”
We all have different fashion journeys, a theme that can be found throughout this column. For Enson-Overstreet, growing up on Vashon Island shaped his decision to wear whatever he wants, free of the prying eyes that many parents and colleagues would have given him back home.
When it came to his thoughts on the UW student population, Enson-Overstreet had three takeaways.
“I feel like there’s three main vibes that I get,” Enson-Overstreet said. “There’s the PNW, expensive looking outerwear connoisseur, the art kid who might not actually be an art kid who wears colorful or all black and white clothes, and a lot of preppy kids who all dress the same but look good in their cuffed pants and long jackets. I definitely think people deep down want to dress more experimentally, but they trick themselves into wanting to be accepted by everyone else, so they all look the same; it’s really just to camouflage into the city.”
I came into this interview with the desire to value substance over the analytical thought that accompanies campus aesthetics. I was proven wrong and was taught that the mindset you should bring when exploring your personal style is the one you create yourself.
This column began with the intention to prove that UW students have no fashion sense. Happily, I was proved wrong. This experiment has been fulfilling, and since this is the last column of the quarter, I want to send a huge thank you to Colin, Sam, Hannah, Natalia, Noah, Maya, Aram, and Kolibiri. I appreciate your support of the “Current Affairs of Campus Fashion” and can’t wait to see where it (and student’s fashion) goes next.
