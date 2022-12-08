‘A wild and untamed thing’: Stage Notes’ ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ encourages audiences to embrace authenticity

When I left the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Theatre (ECT) on Dec. 3, shaking in my boots and blushing a little, I can tell you for a fact that it wasn’t just the 30-degree weather. It was the lasting effects of Stage Notes’ “The Rocky Horror Show.” Famously stimulating and devastatingly funny, whether it's a screening, a shadowcast, or a live stage play, no one forgets their first viewing.

Stage Notes, UW’s student-run musical theater RSO, made sure they left a similar unforgettable mark with their interpretation for this year’s fall quarter show, held at ECT from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.

Director Matt Wittress is not new to “Rocky Horror.” They’ve directed two shadowcasts — live casts performing the show in front of a screening of the 1975 film — and said that the way they’ve approached the production since then has evolved.

“Now [the approach to directing is] not so much in terms of 'It's a fun show,’” Wittress said. “It's more about equity and about inclusion, and about giving a spotlight to people who at the time just were not given the platform to perform.”

Despite the film’s release and subsequent popularity in the ’70s, Wittress believes the show remains deeply relevant decades later, especially to the LGBTQIA+ community. The casting for Stage Notes’ “Rocky Horror” was deliberately “gender-blind,” and Wittress says they aimed to celebrate and uplift non-cisgender identities.

“As our relationship as queer people in performing arts has changed so much, I think there's an added layer to doing it in 2022, where you can really lean into it and celebrate the last 50 years,” Wittress said.

The Stage Notes cast is undeniably strong, and “Rocky Horror” simply reinforced their reputation. Bella Cunio as Janet had a voice that took your breath away, Anna Brunner as Eddie stole the show with her choreography-packed number, and every single character somehow had incredible chemistry with one another.

To make their work even more impressive, the audience was encouraged at the top of the show to shout at the actors the entire time. Wittress says the cast was trained in rehearsals with the traditional audience participation script, which includes relentless heckling.

The Criminologist, performed by Peter Wujek, often stood and sipped his whiskey in silence for long periods of time — while the audience wolf whistled and shouted obscene comments at him — before picking up the narration in as cool a tone as ever.

It felt natural to have the audience be so involved with the show, as much of “Rocky Horror” plays with the fourth wall. Frank-n-Furter often speaks directly to the viewer in the film, and Stage Notes leaned into this, often having Frank, performed by August Ballou, make private jokes with the crowd.

“Richard O'Brien [the creator of ‘Rocky Horror’] is saying to the audience, ‘Oh, interesting that you found your way here, as you always would,’” Wittress said. “‘And now it's my house and my castle and my rules. And what can you do, audience? You're stuck with me for another hour and a half.’”

It all adds to a “let the wires show” attitude — “The Rocky Horror Show” is wildly self-aware. Wittress referenced the show’s campy sci-fi inspirations, a deliberate parody of a time when “serious” actors would take often ridiculous scripts for the sake of work.

“Specifically, the note that I kept giving to actors was ‘William Shatner in 1960s ‘Star Trek,’’” Wittress said. “We were able to really accentuate the comedy that is derived from the subversion of what actors used to think was serious.”

Stage Notes’ production was full of carefully considered details that add to the magic of the performance. The set, for example, had constant subconscious sexual references: curtains were left slightly open to resemble a vulva and a clock read “6:18,” a nod to Corinthians 6:18 which says sex is a sin against one’s body.

It’s no secret that “Rocky Horror” is widely considered a pillar of queer culture today. The radical ownership of self-expression by Frank and the castle-goers is frightening to Brad, performed by TJ Gassaway, and Janet — who represent a satirical picture of a heterosexual and sheltered America.

But as they undergo their transformation, so does the viewer. Because “Rocky Horror” is so audience focused, it forces one to look inward, and it validates what you may find inside.

“It’s just giving into yourself, the truest version of yourself,” Wittress said.

They emphasized one quote from Janet in the number “Rose Tint My World”: “I feel released / Bad times deceased / My confidence has increased / Reality is here.”

The end of Stage Notes’ “The Rocky Horror Show” featured a distraught Brad and Janet, scrambling to collect their clothes that are now marked with a pink triangle — a symbol of queer history and a lasting reminder of their transformation. They are forever impacted, as is the audience. Wittress said they wanted the queer UW community to feel validated by this show, and to know they have a place in the performing arts.

“The main pillars of the way I work [are] diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism,” Wittress said. “I couldn’t think of a better show to hold up those pillars rather than ‘Rocky Horror.’”

Reach contributing writer Evelyn Archibald at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @evearch_

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.