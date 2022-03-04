African excursion

Editor’s note: “Huskies Abroad” is a bi-weekly column exploring UW’s extensive Study Abroad programs with recommendations on certain programs and destinations.
Crossing the Atlantic Ocean, we land on the beautiful coast of Africa. Known as the origin of modern human life, this massive continent contains deeply enriched cultures that support the longevity and tenacity of diverse African communities.
Immersing yourself in the deep-rooted culture of African traditions will help to develop a better understanding of how diverse this continent is — in contrast with how the media often portrays it. With these African study abroad programs, there are opportunities to travel outside your chosen country and deepen your understanding of the global influence of Africa.
Rwanda
In East Africa, Rwanda — a landlocked country known as the “Land of a Thousand Hills” — resides next to the unusual (and explosive) Lake Kivu. Rwanda has a long-standing history of ethnic conflict and colonial occupation, but is also known for its sustainability efforts and emphasis on community work.
To learn more about the conflict between the Hutu and Tutsi ethnic groups that led up to the Rwandan Genocide, the SIT Study Abroad Rwanda: Post-Genocide Restoration and Peacebuilding program gives insight into this 28-year-old tragedy. The program delves deep into the collective strategies of dealing with the aftereffects of genocide as well as the focus on Rwanda’s economy. Participants stay in the capital city of Kigali for six weeks with a host family and learn about the importance of Rwandan communal living. They will also have a chance to travel to Uganda for two weeks and meet refugees that were displaced due to the genocide and its associated conflicts.
Community work is important in Rwanda, and the country even has a national holiday called Umuganda, which takes place on the last Saturday of each month and is dedicated to environmental and infrastructure-oriented volunteer work.
If you want to contribute and learn more about the community-building experience in Rwanda through a medical lens, the Public Health Rwanda: Community Health Research & Health Care Delivery program is a great opportunity for students pursuing careers in health. This program will have students spending time with Rwandan citizens and working on improvements to community-based research, access to health care, and educational initiatives.
Senegal
In 2026, Senegal will be the first African country to host the Youth Olympic Games in its capital Dakar. This West African country is known for its religious harmony and ethnic diversity, and it also has a steadily growing economy. Not only will you discover the salty pink waters of Lake Retba, but you might even witness the annual religious pilgrimage called the Grand Magal of Touba.
The SIT Study Abroad Senegal: Global Security and Religious Pluralism program will delve into topics such as religious importance and tolerance and will explore local movements in Senegal as well as the international aspects of security diplomacy. Dakar — a hub for research centers and internship opportunities — can be utilized during the program.
South Africa
South Africa is an apt destination to learn about multiculturalism and globalization, as it is one of the most traveled-to countries on the continent. A mixture of ethnic identities and colonial influences, South African study abroad programs are focused on the social, political, and economic aspects of living in a post-apartheid state.
The SIT Study Abroad South Africa: Social and Political Transformation program will not only educate you on the racial tensions and developmental changes in South African politics, but will also provide opportunities to learn from Indigenous South African communities. According to the program website, participants can choose one of three program tracks: journalism, internship, or research. Students will also travel to neighboring Mozambique to learn about its involvement in South Africa’s liberation.
The CIEE Open Campus Block Program in Cape Town offers even more study options in South Africa. Students can learn from seven tracks that range from language and literature to STEM-related subjects. Additionally, students decide the length of their program and can choose to travel through CIEE’s other study abroad programs as well.
Uganda
Travel north from Rwanda you will find yourself in Uganda. This country is known for its diverse wildlife and nature. In addition, Uganda has some of the most fertile lands in the world, as it is a country located in the Nile Basin. There have been increasing efforts on the part of the Ugandan government to maintain the wildlife and land fertility, as well as develop the country’s infrastructure.
If you are interested in learning more about Uganda’s development as well as the Luganda language, the SIT Study Abroad Uganda: Global Development Studies program will lead you in the right direction. You will get a chance to learn in the capital city of Kampala at Makerere University alongside Ugandan students and educators. In addition, you will learn about nature conservation issues and political empowerment movements in Uganda. If you wish to connect your knowledge of STEM and the humanities, this program offers great insight into the importance of human-centered development on a national scale.
This program also offers a short excursion to study Rwanda's fast-paced economic development in comparison to Uganda’s. This program will allow students to visit historical sites in two countries that are seeing results from their government’s community-driven efforts.
Africa has a rich history with migration patterns that span millions of years that has unfortunately been minimized to stereotypes as a result of Western imperialism. African countries have multicultural and diverse backgrounds, and global development is taking shape in each nation. Africa is a massive continent, and studying abroad here will give you more insight into how grand this part of the world truly is.
Reach columnist Kimberly Quiocho at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kimberlyquiocho
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.