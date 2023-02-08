After 65 years, U-District staple Northlake Tavern & Pizza House closes

Every three weeks, David Kersten and his wife visited Northlake Tavern & Pizza House — though a brisk afternoon in late January would be their last.

A sharp wind whisked through the air as the crowd of people in line squeezed their coats closer to their bodies, waiting to be seated. Running back and forth from their cars seeking the warmth of heaters, customers rushed to call their friends to hurry and get in line. Seen from blocks down the road, the herd of people outside only grew as time passed.

Kersten quickly joined the back of the line, as extra stragglers rounded the corner behind him. He stood on the tips of his toes, peering over the heads of the 30 people in front of him, as he texted his wife with updates. He was first introduced to Northlake by his frat brothers in the mid ‘70s, and he’s been coming ever since.

“The first date I had with my wife, we saw a movie and then came here,” Kersten said. “We’ve been married now for 36 years.”

When his wife saw that the tavern was closing Jan. 31, Kersten knew he had to rush down to get a couple boxes of pizza.

Due to health reasons, Northlake Tavern & Pizza House owner Abdoullah Abdoullah, a UW alum, is retiring after 42 years, along with the business. During his time at UW, he worked as a cook at Northlake while he studied information technology. Six years ago, he came back and bought the place.

“We’ve been here since 1954,” Jessica Scott, Abdoullah’s assistant, said. “We have folks come in that are UW frat brothers in their seventies. Northlake has its own brand. It cannot be duplicated.”

Customers would quickly notice when the recipes were adjusted, even slightly. Around six months ago, Kersten reflexively noticed that the crust was not as thick. After all, when you’ve been eating the same pizza for years, any and all changes become hyper-apparent.

“I've been eating their pizza for 50 years,” Kersten said. “Pizza with meat, mushrooms, and olives.”

Kersten and his wife have even developed their own method to get the most out of every box. They buy the large combo, square it up into three packages of four pieces each, and freeze it. They love Northlake’s pizza so much that they ration it out across three days.

After more than an hourlong wait, over 35 people were turned away, unable to enjoy their favorite pizza one last time.

Shouts rang out as the crowd dwindled. Some shuffled to their cars while others stayed in line, despite warnings from the waitress.

Rob and Darby Carlisle were the last two folks let inside.

Around 15 people were still waiting inside to get seated. Newspaper clippings tagged the hallway, displaying all the UW alum events that had taken place over the years.

The tables were lined with red and white checkered tablecloths, with a projector in the center of the room playing an NFL game and comic art covering the walls. The people in line had a laugh over the comics and old event pictures one final time.

“I’ve been coming here for 30 years,” Darby Carlisle said. “The first house I lived in was just around the corner. The pizza is really unique. Each pizza weighs like seven pounds.”

“We get a medium half-Maui, half-logger with fresh tomatoes,” Rob Carlisle said. “[We] pretty much stick to that order for the last 25 years.”

The couple got in line just after opening at 11 a.m., and though they only grabbed a pizza from Northlake once every three months, they’ve never had to wait for their meal before.

“The last time we were here, the couple sitting next to us drove all the way from Kent,” Rob said. “They hadn’t been back to Northlake for a quarter of a century, but, miraculously, two weeks before the announcement of the closing, they wanted to come.”

While Northlake Tavern & Pizza House is closing down, Big Mario’s Pizza will be taking its place.

Big Mario’s Pizza sells their New York-style pies hand-tossed and by the slice. They primarily sell thin crust pizza — quite opposite of Northlake’s specialty.

“It’s like taking your BMW to a VM shop,” Scott said. “It’s going to be different. Hopefully, guests will return.”

While Kersten is on the hunt for a new pizza shop and is open to trying Big Mario’s, other longtime customers aren’t as keen.

“Nope, I’m not coming back,” Darby Carlisle said. “This is the last hurrah.”

Reach contributing writer Saida Nor at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @saidaxnor

