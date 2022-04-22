After two years, UW Castalia returns in person

As the lights dimmed, the seats of Capitol Hill’s Hugo House filled with students, peers, and friends awaiting a night of poetry, many reserving one hand for a glass of wine and another for snapping in appreciation. On April 13, UW Master of Fine Arts students, alumni, and faculty marked the return of in-person readings at UW Castalia, a monthly event showcasing poetry and prose by faculty, graduate students, and program alumni.
Poets and presenters did not waste a word. Ph.D. candidate Nanya Jhingran took the stage first, discussing her disconnection to the Pledge of Allegiance, while also living up to the introduction that described Jhingran’s work as “an ethereal fugue state museum we are privileged to wander.”
The evening was characterized by a diverse assortment of themes and presentation styles. Some voices were soft but powerful as they contrasted topics of suffering with soft imagery of stacks of blueberry pancakes and exposed ribs. Others were expressive, using their movement and intonation to supplement the written word.
Speakers did not hesitate to make the personal poetic and share it to a room full of people — many for the first time in two years. Poet and predoctoral instructor Mollie O’Leary shared intimate work, reading a new piece entitled “The Forgetting Curve,” where she depicts the concept of traumatic memory through metaphors of the natural world and “holding a sliver of soft fruit that won’t stop halving in [her] hands.”
Despite the heavy themes of their writing, speakers maintained a sunny demeanor between poems, displaying the range of their wit and easing the budding tension with comments that assured the audience that they had a sense of humor, too. The audience hung onto the poets’ every word, collectively gasping and exclaiming during provocative or enlightening moments.
“It doesn’t necessarily matter if they know what you mean as long as they know how you feel,” MFA student Sophie Johnson said.
It certainly appeared that the audience did know, as poets transformed the room into their own space where time was measured in Snickers bars and purple was not just a color, but a sensation or a verb.
The night concluded with Piper Lane, an alumnus of the program, and professor David Shields, who read from their respective novels.
The next installment of UW Castalia will take place May 11 at 8 p.m. at Hugo House.
