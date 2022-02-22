Alexandria Bellefleur: ‘My love letter to Seattle’

Editor’s note: “From the Crow’s Nest” is a bi-weekly column showcasing authors and literary works from the Pacific Northwest.
Romance has always been an odd genre for me. Growing up with rigid gender norms — as a kid all I wanted was to be a boy — I find myself cringing at the heteronormative stories of the damsel in distress and the chiseled, masculine “hero.” Unable to come to terms with my own sexuality, I found myself wishing for a different narrative.
Instead of the male saving the helpless damsel in distress, I yearned for a story about strong female or non-binary characters overcoming their weaknesses to make a meaningful, imperfect connection with another human being.
I appreciate authors such as Rachel Lynn Solomon breaking the heteronormative standard for male heroes and Zoe Hana Mikuta’s queer romance with badass bisexual women piloting giant mechas. Fortunately, Alexandria Bellefleur’s “Written in the Stars” trilogy delivered another refreshing take on romance in a familiar setting — the Seattle metropolitan area.
“I grew up in Seattle, I love Seattle, I love talking about [Seattle],” Bellefleur said. “I actually grew up on the east side in Bellevue, and then I spent some time living [in] downtown Seattle, and I just feel like the city is so vibrant and diverse.”
Bellefleur described her books as a “love letter to Seattle.” All three are set in the city, with the location serving as a significant element in the work.
“[Seattle] has unique cultures in each neighborhood [which I considered] as I was creating the characters in the series and thinking about what neighborhoods they would live in.”
“Written in the Stars” portrays a queer romance between the no-nonsense Darcy Lowell and the whimsical astrologer Elle Jones and their unlikely attraction after months of “faking” a relationship to dismiss pressure from friends and family.
“When I was first plotting ‘Written in the Stars,’ I definitely wanted to focus on an opposites-attract trope,” Bellefleur said.
The more I read “Written in the Stars,” the more I realized that the connection between Darcy and Elle was deeper than just “opposites attract.” Elle, who dropped out of a UW Ph.D. program in astronomy, was far smarter than I initially gave her credit for. Likewise, Darcy was far more vulnerable and emotional than she appeared on the surface — a near perfect personification of a Capricorn.
“I wanted them to discover those similarities as the book progressed,” Bellefleur said. “They got to know each other on a deeper level and had those points of connection, especially with their backgrounds being as different as they were, but also with those commonalities.”
After months of “faking” a relationship, the disdain for each other blossoms into a true spark as Darcy stands up for Elle during Thanksgiving dinner, instead of watching Elle get berated by her own family.
The second installment in the series, “Hang the Moon,” follows Darcy’s best friend Annie before she makes the leap to move across the globe for a job — unless Darcy can convince her otherwise.
“I do know that there's kind of a running joke, and I mentioned it in ‘Hang the Moon,’ where if you're trying to convince somebody to move to the area, bring them during certain months and not … when it's particularly rainy and gray,” Bellefleur said.
Although “Hang the Moon” focuses on Annie’s relationship with Brendon Lowell, Darcy’s younger brother, I appreciated that Bellefleur focused on the nuance of Annie as a bisexual heroine. Overall, Annie’s character arc was satisfying and worth the read.
Annie’s struggles with identity and choosing what she wants personally rather than professionally is probably a scenario that students know all too well. The raw moments of vulnerability where Annie discusses her fear of abandonment are among the best examples of the care Bellefleur took in bringing her story to life.
“Count Your Lucky Stars,” the final installment in the “Written in the Stars” trilogy, follows Elle’s best friend Margot Cooper and her unexpected romance with an old flame.
“It's a sad, sapphic, second chance romance featuring Margot, who was an extremely loyal friend who has begun to feel like a fifth wheel as she is helping plan her friend's wedding,” Bellefleur said. “She discovers that the wedding planner is none other than her estranged best friend and former first love.”
Without spoiling “Count Your Lucky Stars” (my personal favorite from the trilogy), this novel had the best balance of characters and overall pacing. Margot and Olivia Grant, unlike the previous two couples, have prior history — the protagonists used to be best friends (if not a bit more) before splitting off 11 years before the start of the novel.
After being thrust into a situation where the two would interact on a daily basis, Margot and Olivia help one another grow and face their vulnerabilities throughout the two weeks that the novel takes place.
I found myself wanting to continue Margot and Olivia’s story even after it ended. While this novel marks the end of Bellefleur’s trilogy, she is currently working on a new trilogy of romance novels set in Seattle.
“It's a little bittersweet,” Bellefleur said. “I'm kind of sad to say goodbye to these characters, but I am very glad that the readers got to meet and enjoy [them] as well.”
The thrill of getting to see what talented authors like Kira Jane Buxton and Bellefleur have in store for the future keeps the looming gray of Seattle at arm’s length. I hope to impart the joy of exploring the city from a bird’s eye view through colorful literature onto my readers, as we all await warmer days and sunshine to jolt us out of the gloom of winter quarter.
Reach columnist Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.