Editor’s note: “Research Feature” is a biweekly series exploring the many labs that make UW a world-renowned research university.

Ana Fernández Dobao, associate professor in the department of Spanish & Portuguese studies and the director of the Spanish language program, researches the ways in which language is acquired, and how this differs between second-language learners and heritage learners.

To conduct her research, Fernández Dobao recorded small group and/or partner discussions in a traditional classroom setting. She then transcribed these recordings; the transcriptions will soon be analyzed so Fernández Dobao can determine a way to best address the needs of both groups.

There is a divide in the way that language is acquired between heritage learners and second-language learners. Second-language learners are exposed to the language after their first has been acquired, whereas heritage learners are generally first exposed at home by a family member.

“The goal [for classes for heritage learners] is to develop their literacy skills, but there are a range of heritage learners,” Fernández Dobao said. “Maybe they don’t speak the language, but they understand the language because their parents or family members spoke to them as kids … or they’re heritage-language learners who have cultural connection to the language, but no language skills.”

On top of this, the general strengths of heritage learners and second-language learners are different. According to Fernández Dobao, heritage-language learners tend to be better at speaking and linguistics, whereas second-language learners tend to be better at reading and vocabulary. With this, there can be unspoken pressures between the students.

“Sometimes, for the second-language learners, they may be a little bit intimidated because the others are more fluent,” Fernández Dobao said. “And for the heritage-language learner, sometimes they feel that maybe too much is expected of them, that they are treated as if they are experts when, in fact, they are learners.”

UW has two programs, one for heritage learners and one for second-language learners. However, there does tend to be some overlap in classes due to factors such as class availability. The classes with both second-language learners and heritage learners are considered mixed classes.

According to Fernández Dobao, these mixed class curriculums are constructed with second-language learners in mind. By comparing the differences in classroom learning between heritage-language learners and second-language learners, Fernández Dobao hopes to find a better way to teach languages to anyone interested in them, whether or not they have prior experience.

Fernández Dobao plans to go on sabbatical next year, but will continue her research in hope of learning about the potential implications of mixed classrooms and how they can be translated into teaching practices.

“The final goal is to promote reciprocal group learning where they can both learn from each other,” Fernández Dobao said.

