Historic theater reopens with trepidations after adapting to new COVID-19 reality

Since the Grand Illusion Cinema opened its doors in a space converted from a dentist’s office in 1970, the theater has only closed once. When the doors shut in 1997, the Northwest Film Forum bought the theater to preserve its unique place in Seattle’s history and culture. When the doors shut in 2020, however, the future of the Grand Illusion Cinema was largely uncertain.
After more than a year, the Grand Illusion Cinema is opening its seats for in-person screenings. Even while its doors were closed, however, the theater continued to show films by offering virtual screenings.
“It seemed like everyone moved really quickly to virtual [movie streaming],” Brian Alter, the manager of the Grand Illusion Cinema, said.
The Grand Illusion Cinema, a staple in the U-District and the longest-running independent cinema in Seattle, returns trepidatious of the new COVID-19 reality. Alter, who began volunteering with the theater in 2004, was taken with the atmosphere from his first visit, and has been helping with shows ever since.
“I went to see a movie there and thought it was a nice, charming, quirky theater and became a volunteer,” Alter said.
Unlike other theaters, the Grand Illusion Cinema is entirely volunteer-run.
“The volunteers are all very reliable,” Alter said. “So in a lot of ways it runs itself.”
Despite not having an overhead cost for staff, Alter still works to ensure the theater stays afloat amid heightened COVID-19 restrictions moving forward.
Out of an abundance of caution, the theater is operating at limited capacity with no concessions. Masks must be worn at all times when inside the building. To reduce points of contact, the theater changed its policy from cash and check only to exclusively accepting credit cards.
Even without popcorn, the Grand Illusion Cinema has more to offer than its quirky aesthetic — the theater prides itself on its unique offering of films that vary significantly from other theaters.
“We get a pitch for a movie preview and see if it’s something we want to show,” Alter said.
Many of the films shown are old, indie films as opposed to the biggest blockbuster.
The Grand Illusion Cinema is currently playing “Cryptozoo” until Sept. 2, with in-person ticket sales at the theater and advance reservations available through its website. The theater requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 48 hours for entry.
Reach writer Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
