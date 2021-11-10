Bricolage hosts first in-person event after a year of virtual interaction

For many students, art and creation among peers are the highlights of their college experience. The tangible interaction between people and objects in a communal space, sharing the most vulnerable pieces of the human experience, was lost in a sea of pixelated faces last year.
For creative RSOs and publications like Bricolage, the success of the organization's first in-person gathering Nov. 5 was a testament to the resilience of the human spirit under unfathomable tribulations.
“Peoples’ physical presences in a room are so powerful,” Emerson Judd, the managing editor of Bricolage, said. “It's something that Zoom really can't capture. It's just such a gift to be in the same room as people.”
Bricolage, which is defined by Merriam-Webster as the “construction (as of a sculpture or a structure of ideas) achieved by using whatever comes to hand,” encapsulates a range of art and self-expression, rather than limiting itself to one medium in particular. The publication — with 40 years of history — accepts a diverse selection of art to feature in its professional, annual journal that highlights the work of university affiliates.
In addition to the annual editions of the journal, Judd aims to bring the community together to share their collective vision of creating art in the company of others.
“We really want to be more integrated into students' lives,” Judd said.
Students and Bricolage staff shared some of their deepest vulnerabilities in front of peers that they met for the first time in person during the Nov. 5 gathering.
“I got to hear people talking about writing, about classes, about their own creative endeavors,” Judd said. “And while this was going on, we were also doing activities. We were making collages and we were doing blackout poetry and we were playing banana grams, and so it was just a very sweet kind of combination of different fun games and crafts and connection.”
The meaningful connections formed during the Nov. 5 event convinced Judd and other members of the Bricolage staff to plan future events to directly share art and projects in a safe space among peers.
“I don't want to feel like the editors and staff members are super separated from the rest of the people who want to be involved in it,” Judd said. “I want to feel like we're all one big happy family of artists who are collaborating and thinking of new projects to do with each other.”
In addition to in-person events, Bricolage is currently accepting submissions from UW affiliates for its next issue until Feb. 2. Guidelines for poetry, prose, visual art, and music submissions are available on the Bricolage website. Previous issues of Bricolage are available for sale in both print and e-book editions.
“A lot of the work that gets published in [Bricolage] is peoples’ first time being published, so no one should feel afraid to submit,” Judd said. “It's so wonderful to get to see the things that people get to work on, and we wish we could publish everything. I really encourage people to submit and also come to our events so that we can meet you all and do art together with you.”
Reach writer Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.