Once when I was getting boba one of my friends referred to popping boba as tarantula eggs. None of this information is pertinent to this week’s boba crawl, but I just wanted to share that information with you all as a parting gift.
If Boba Crawl was a lesson in anything for me, it was in knowing that rules ultimately do not matter. Did I end up reviewing every single boba place on the Ave? No. Did I go to this week’s location, Dont Yell At Me, on a Thursday around 6 p.m.? Also no. But in order to keep the previous Boba Crawl thematically unique, we’ll pretend like no rules were broken.
The final boss: Dont Yell At Me
Dont Yell At Me was interesting, to say the least. I’ve visited Dont Yell At Me in the past but have never gotten a good vibe from the store itself. I was always mildly weirded out by the store’s sterile, all-white look that made it feel oddly dystopian. However, they definitely get extra points for their Halloween decorations.
Even though I got past the odd vibe, for first-year student Kimberly Il, Dont Yell At Me’s branding was what brought them in.
“It’s convenient and it's a cute place,” Il said. “I like the design and marketing, but I wish that there were more non-milk, fruity options.”
For me, though, Dont Yell At Me’s tea and boba caught me by surprise. Compared to other boba joints on the Ave, Dont Yell At Me’s tea was surprisingly good. The black tea cut through both the brown sugar and milk flavor really nicely but didn’t overpower the drink.
The extremely well-balanced drink and the fine, but slightly too-squishy boba made Dont Yell At Me a solid choice, but only if you are willing to shell out some cash.
That brings me to my only significant gripe with this particular spot: the steep price tag. Dont Yell At Me is definitely not the people’s boba. With the black milk tea setting me back nearly $7, I wouldn’t recommend Don’t Yell At Me for a regular boba outing, but would save it for a special occasion.
For first-year student Luis Alfaro, trying Dont Yell At Me was more of an exploration into new foods.
“I like this place because I never tried new places before I moved here,” Alfaro said. “In my town, I never got to experience new foods and drinks, so I’ll give it a shot here in Seattle.”
Overall I’d give Dont Yell At Me a 9/10 for its tea, 7/10 for its boba, 6/10 for the price, and 8/10 for the ambiance for a total score of 7.5/10.
