Why learning doesn’t need to end with graduation

During his time living with a nomadic Bedouin tribe in Oman for a year and a half, affiliate lecturer in the Jackson School of International Studies David Fenner found himself wondering how the tribe was able to survive in the desert. What one Bedouin said to Fenner has remained with him ever since.
“He said, ‘Well, let me tell you a secret,’” Fenner said. “‘We Bedouin try to be quick to wonder, slow to judge, and keen to discover.’ And he just looked at me in the eye and he said, ‘David, if you can do that, you won’t just survive, you will thrive.’”
Fenner often shares this piece of wisdom at the end of his presentations about the Middle East alongside a photograph he took of a young Bedouin girl among her goat friends. It is a fitting emblem of his appreciation for learning as a lifelong process and desire to share that with his audience.
For those of us whose interests number far too many to fit into the few courses we’re allowed each quarter, a broader perspective on learning as a long-term journey may offer some consolation.
A lifelong learner himself, Fenner said his international experiences began when his parents first took him to Mexico at 12 years old. Since then, he has studied in Yugoslavia and the Soviet Union, lived in the Sultanate of Oman as part of the Peace Corps, and worked for 25 years in the international programs and exchanges office at the UW. Fenner and his wife later returned to the Arabian Peninsula to start an educational center in Oman with a vision of promoting mutual understanding among Western and Arab students.
Now, Fenner teaches courses at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the UW and gives presentations in the local community using his expertise from Russia and the Middle East. He was recently recognized for his efforts in creating educational opportunities for non-matriculated working adults and other nontraditional students with UW’s 2021 Distinguished Contributions to Lifelong Learning Award.
Fenner said he delights in teaching people who are a few decades out from their formal education years because of how enthusiastic they are about learning.
“You just can’t imagine a room full of 60 or 70 people sitting on the edge of their chair trying to learn more about Ukraine or Russia or Erdoğan’s Turkey,” Fenner said. “They’re out there and they’re exceedingly curious, inquisitive, and ready for more information.”
What sparks this insatiable desire for knowledge later in life?
According to a 2016 Pew Research Center study, 73% of American adults surveyed believed they were lifelong learners. For those Americans who had sought learning opportunities surrounding their own personal (as opposed to professional) interests in the past 12 months, their reasons for pursuing these opportunities included a search for fulfillment, a desire to better help others, and having increased free time.
Fenner said that this desire to learn later on in life might have something to do with the idea that people who have moved on from the physical and mental changes of their adolescence and early adulthood have a greater capacity to appreciate learning.
“I think that’s a natural inclination after you’ve sort of gotten yourself pretty well established to try to find out what else is out there,” Fenner said. “And I think that if there's any secret at all to my teaching, it is that I'm so enthusiastic about having learned it that I just want to share it with other people so that they can get enthusiastic about having learned it . . . and then have that be a springboard for what they learn next.”
That learning can also take the form of professional training and provide a new direction within a specific career path.
Seeking a more structured approach to data science and greater clarity in the advancement of her career, Sheetal Thakkar left her job at Microsoft in her home country of India to work towards a master of science in information management (MSIM) at UW. Part of what drew her to the program was the interdisciplinary opportunities available, allowing Thakkar to combine her studies in data science with her interests in business and program or project management.
While she had spent three years working before returning to formal education, Thakkar said she has met many other students with several more years of professional experience behind them.
“We keep on learning, even after 10 years of work experience,” Thakkar said. “Learning never stops.”
Through talking with people with more work experience and why they came to the MSIM program, Thakkar found that some wanted to change the direction of their career, such as getting more involved with the business side of technology, and that international students specifically were drawn to the diverse learning community and the ability to work with people from other countries and backgrounds.
There may be times in our lives when we might not be able to pursue our passions to the fullest extent. Maybe we don’t have enough free time, or other personal issues are taking up our headspace. Maybe we’re not sure where our passions lie yet and need some time to figure it out. Whatever the reason, it’s worth considering the stage of life we’re in and what we want to focus on in the present.
So why not pick up another book that you might not have time to finish, or ask another question about the world you live in? You have the rest of your life to explore.
