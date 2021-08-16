The joys of birding in your backyard

Stepping out into Seattle, there is most always a cacophony of sounds: rubber on asphalt from cars going by, people chatting at a cafe, but also a humble chirp that is barely audible. Looking around might not yield the source, but rest-assured, there is a bird lofted in the air somewhere close by.
For master birders like Claire Catania, executive director of the Seattle Audubon Society, hearing even a simple chirp is enough for her to identify what bird it is.
“Birds are everywhere; you step outside and you’ll never not find one,” Catania said. “No-one is a ‘new’ birder. Birding is not an exclusive domain. It’s a huge misconception that you even need optics, when all you need to go birding is yourself.”
The Seattle Audubon Society is Seattle’s first and oldest conservation movement dedicated to enriching the public through birding, according to Catania. Founded in 1916, the nonprofit organization hosts a myriad of classes, camps, and workshops that focus on promoting environmentalism, but also a sense of community, for birders.
“I’m a brand-new birdwatcher,” Grace Rajendran, a board member of the Seattle Audubon Society, said. “But I can already tell that everyone, from beginner to expert, is overwhelmingly passionate and welcoming when it comes to birds or people.”
Volunteering and teaching serve as the backbone for the Seattle Audubon Society, with professors, ecologists, and enthusiasts serving as a resource for anyone interested in birding to join. Seattle is also home to a larger ecosystem of conservation and birding organizations, including the National Audubon Society at Seward Park, Washington Ornithological Society, and BirdNote, along with 22 other organizations in the area, according to Catania.
“What’s so special about all of this is that the community likes being able to climb rocks, scale mountains, and look up at the trees,” Catania said. “It’s certainly a special place where everyone is engaged with science and nature.”
For those interested in taking a beginning birding class, getting an educational kit, or getting tips on bird sightings in the area, the Seattle Audubon Society and fellow birding organizations have covered the gamut. These efforts have also included new initiatives from Seattle Audubon Society to make sure that the community is safer during the pandemic, Catania said.
Birding classes and other programming have moved online, but the Seattle Audubon Society still delivers and sells gear to birders interested in getting involved, according to Catania. There has been a shift from not only older people who are interested in birding and continuing to engage with the craft to younger people as well — working professionals, students, and volunteers — who have gotten involved with the organization’s storied legacy.
“I am an artist, but I never really had time to learn about birds before the pandemic,” Rajendran said. “The pandemic gave me time to really engage with the birding community, whether through neighborhood bird counts or to give my audience a chance to learn more about conservation.”
This inspirational atmosphere also spotlights a larger shift towards ecological justice, which incorporates scientific outreach with a particular emphasis on serving historically marginalized communities. As much as poetry and art have focused on bringing a diverse community closer, the Seattle Audubon Society is also focused on appreciating and saving the birds together, Catania said.
Being a part of one of these community efforts ranges from volunteering and joining the community science programs, to simply birding in one’s backyard. Birding is not about fancy gear or pretensions, but enjoying the abundance of life outside your bedroom window.
“Just seeing black capped chickadees and stellar jays, even just living with the birds is what makes birding accessible,” Rajendran said. “You don’t need to go to Meadowbrook Pond or the Union Bay Natural Area, or any park to make that effort. It’s only about community and equity.”
Birding starts with going outside and appreciating the birds in your backyard. Catania calls this “learning your patch and your birds,” which more people have been engaging with since the beginning of the pandemic. Academic science aside, there has been an increase in membership, which has led to more “storybook moments” in nature with community members who might not otherwise have become birders.
“I distinctly remember points of time in my life based on the birds that I see. They give me a place, a time, a season,” Catania said. “When you see a barn owl flying through the canopy, it’s one of those ‘wow’ moments that make you realize that pesticides are taking away these opportunities for people in the future.”
The Seattle Audubon Society and the members who make up the efforts of urban conservation range from young to old, new to experienced, and ultimately benefit from everyone getting outside and appreciating the birds.
“Our collective future is one that requires everyone to have an equal chance at saving our birds and environment,” Rajendran said. “Voting for policies is important, but so is making the experience accessible for everyone.”
Reach writer Andy Chia arts@dailyuw.com.
