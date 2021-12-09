Imagine the scene. You’ve submitted your last final after a week of more coffee and energy drinks than you’d like to disclose to any functioning human being. Eyes twitching, you decide to go back to bed after staying awake for … 24? 36 hours? You rest, acknowledging the final assessment of your performance this quarter is officially out of your hands. When you finally feel ready for some distraction from the dread of checking grades, you realize all of your favorite anime and K-drama are on their seasonal hiatus. In despair, waiting for the anticipated conclusion of “Attack on Titan” to drop, you recluse and look for fast-paced action to numb your senses in the intermediary.
Alas, do not despair any further, dear reader. I have a book full of the action and complex character relationships that “Attack on Titan” is known for ready to read during your post-finals blues — though arguably better, if Krista and Ymir’s romance was the high point for you. Better yet, this book was written by a current UW student completing her degree in English with a focus in creative writing.
“Just big robots and girls falling in love,” Zoe Hana Mikuta, author of “Gearbreakers,” said.
“Gearbreakers,” is the first installment in Mikuta’s series of books set in the dystopian future under Godolia, an authoritarian state protected by mechas called Windups. Sona, the youngest Valkyrie (the most elite class of Windups), harbors a deep-seated hatred of the state she works for and longs for nothing more than to watch Godolia burn to the ground. Eris, meanwhile, is part of the rebel force using Godolia’s own weapons against them as a Gearbreaker.
“I wanted to put representation into the story that I hadn't seen before,” Mikuta said. “I’m also queer and I’m Korean. And I just wanted that kind of love story.”
“Gearbreakers,” which shifts from fast-paced action to faster-paced romance between sworn enemies, turns popular fiction tropes on their head through two queer female leads healing from trauma and learning how to trust together.
“I basically just wrote the story that I wanted to read, just because, like, then I am reading it,” Mikuta said. “I always just try to write what I have fun with because I feel like when you read a good book, you can definitely tell when the author wasn't having fun with it and it's not very fun for anybody.”
Mikuta’s journey from writing and crafting worlds as a high school student to a senior in UW’s creative writing program was not an easy trek by any means — Mikuta took several quarters off during the pandemic before returning to complete her program. Mikuta also discussed the grueling length of the publication process.
“I have finished all the edits and stuff like over two years ago, so now I'm just like, ‘It’s weird,’” Mikuta said. “I was definitely like a teenager when I wrote it and now my voice as a writer has completely changed so I’m hoping that people stick by me to see that development because I definitely think I’ve improved.”
“Gearbreakers,” Mikuta’s first book, reflects her love of fantasy and science fiction with influences like “Pacific Rim” and the mecha anime “Neon Genesis Evangelion.”
“[I grew] up on lots of sci fi from my parents, we're big Star Wars and Marvel fans,” Mikuta said.
Mikuta attended her first convention at Emerald City Comic Con as a panelist for “Writers Block” events where she shared her perspective as a new writer alongside other well-known young adult authors such as Julia Ember.
“Emerald City Comic Con was my first in-person panel and my first con, so it was really cool all around,” Mikuta wrote in an email. “I was alongside some incredible authors so I’m a bit shell-shocked from that, and there were a lot more people than I was expecting, but my family was there so that was grounding and I found myself able to relax and have a lot of fun with it.”
“Godslayers,” the sequel to “Gearbreakers,” is slated to release June 28, 2022. A vendor has purchased film rights to Mikuta’s books and will produce a movie or TV series based on the world of “Gearbreakers.” Without giving away the ending to “Gearbreakers,” Mikuta teased what readers can look forward to in the sequel.
“I would say there’s more robots and more war,” Mikuta said.
Reach writer Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.