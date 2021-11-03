Why do colleges go crazy for football?

Editor’s note: “College-ology” is a weekly column discussing the sociology behind college-related activities.
Looking over Lake Washington, Husky Stadium is one of the most iconic symbols of UW. Lit up in purple on game days, the stadium attracts tens of thousands of students, parents, alumni, and fans.
Football is a main feature of college life, especially at a D1 university like UW. To unpack why, I talked to Breon Haskett, a graduate student in the department of sociology.
“Football helps build a really strong sense of community, and that's sort of built into American culture,” Haskett said. “A lot of people come from small towns where the whole town shuts down on a Friday night and everyone goes to see the game and they want to be a part of something big like that.”
This “Friday Night Lights”-esque community gathering around football is a familiar idea, but why does it happen?
“A lot of American culture is built around competition and this idea that there might be a chance to succeed that everyone gets, and we often call this the ‘American Dream,’” Haskett said. “Football, in a lot of ways, mimics what we think that is, where people who are the better wide receiver could get the starting job, for instance.”
In general, sports is an arena where those who are better at the job are more likely to get the job — unlike other careers. In fact, sports is one of the rare places that a meritocracy exists.
“That is often affirming to a lot of Americans to see a time where there's a meritocracy that exists,” Haskett said. “Then there's also the fun of ‘there is a better team and I believe in this meritocracy happening, but they might still lose.’”
Another interesting aspect to consider is the special allure of football as a sport. Colleges in particular seem to promote football more than other sports.
“Football is really easy to rally around, in that the plays are very discrete,” Haskett said. “You have time in between plays to, let's say, explain it to a new friend who doesn't really know all the rules.”
Mostly, as with a lot of things college-related, excitement around football is about being a part of a larger community.
“If your team is great, it's really fun to ride the hype train and get excited for them to crush it at the Apple Cup,” Haskett said. “But if your team is garbage, it's really fun to commiserate with everybody at the tailgate about how our defensive coordinator needs to get fired and all of that kind of thing.”
The tailgate is part of that. Football games are often stretched into entire game days, with celebrations happening for hours before the game actually starts.
“One sociological perspective would be that [tailgating] is setting up this regular practice,” Haskett said. “You would normally term this like a ritual, where people are building up to one important event where they get to have a lot of emotions and be prepared for it; and then you get the event of the game and there's this sort of rising action, climax, falling action.”
Perhaps the most unique aspect of college football is that the players are students too. They might have a very different college experience than most students, but still share certain spaces and experiences, such as going to class, walking through the Quad, or going to the library.
“I think there's something about the closeness of it,” Haskett said. “There's a really good chance that I'm going to have a chance to sit next to our starting quarterback in a class — I'm never going to get to sit next to Tom Brady in any context. And so not only are you rooting for people who are part of your school, but you're rooting for someone that could be your friend. The connection between me rooting for my home team is really palpable. It's really close.”
Reach columnist Samantha Ahlhorn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @samahlhorn
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.