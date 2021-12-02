Turning your passion into a business

Editor’s note: “Ever Since I Was” is a biweekly column detailing the genesis and growth of the passions of UW and U-District community members.
After only seven months, Philip Bedford, Matthew Bellavia, Daniel Rashevsky, and Andrey Risukhin were in business.
Founders of the startup RigMonkey, the four are evenly split between business and computer science majors and are all students in the Foster School of Business Lavin Entrepreneurship Program. After meeting through an entrepreneurship class, they felt that the team was a good fit. They formed RigMonkey in January based on their shared passion for improving the PC building experience and rolled out their first services seven months later, Rashevsky said in a group interview with Bedford and Risukhin.
Driven by a real connection with fellow students and the UW community, businesses like RigMonkey show how powerful they can be when people’s interests converge and complement one another.
The name RigMonkey came from a brainstorming session, Rashevsky said. According to Bedford, “rig” is slang for a gaming computer and combined with “monkey” the group thought the name had a nice ring.
Combining their passions for gaming, technology, and building computers, the four offer their services to people interested in building their own PC by curating a list of supplies that take into account a customer’s specific preferences. The RigMonkey website allows visitors to input the kinds of games they like to play, their budget, and other details for creating their ideal build.
According to Risukhin, once the company has that information, the team can work on producing a list of recommended parts for the computer based on several parameters such as recommended hardware specifications from game manufacturers, current availability, and prices.
Part of what makes the company special is the team’s commitment to accessibility.
“Recently with this chip shortage, we all noticed a big problem where it’s like ‘Oh, nobody can actually get the computers they want,’” Bedford said. “And that was what drove us to actually start helping people build computers … Here's something we have expertise with, we’re passionate about, we’ve been doing since we were kids, and we love.”
The team’s balance of business and computer science expertise shapes their success as a company.
“During the summer, [Rashevsky] and I were discussing different approaches for how to develop our algorithm to help construct people’s PCs, to understand what parts need to go together, and we had some different ideas,” Risukhin said. “And when we went to [Bedford] and [Bellavia] they helped us look at it through the lens of ‘Okay, we want to deliver the most value to our customers.’”
The team agreed that the time commitment of managing the company alongside academic work has been challenging. At the same time, building close connections with each other and within the UW community has made the experience well worth it.
“Ever since maybe sixth grade, I always dreamed about, ‘Wouldn’t it be so cool if I could start my own company,’” Risukhin said. “And throughout high school, I tried stuff with friends … Being at UW, it’s given me a lot of access to new resources … and it’s been great to find a group of people to work on these projects with.”
Student Maria Macatbag’s business grew in part out of connections with friends. In summer 2020, she started making her own earrings and stickers as a hobby during the pandemic and later took up her friends’ suggestion to try selling them, she explained.
Now, she sells handmade art inspired by her Filipina identity for her business, ArawArawCo.
“It's called ArawAraw because in Tagalog, which is our language, it means ‘everyday,’” Macatbag said. “And I wanted this brand to show the everyday life of myself, something that people can relate to every day, can wear every day.”
Macatbag said that both the Filipino American Student Association (FASA) and The Sisterhood of Pi Nu Iota, a Filipinx-interest sisterhood at UW and Seattle University, have been a source of support and inspiration to her.
To commemorate Pi Nu Iota, Macatbag designed sampaguita jade earrings, which incorporate Filipino symbols like jade, bamboo, and the sampaguita, the national flower of the Philippines.
Beyond profit, Macatbag said she cares about seeing her ideas manifested in real life and seeing others use and wear what she makes.
“It really warms my heart,” Macatbag said.
Both ArawArawCo and RigMonkey are evidence of the community effort it takes for a business to thrive. These businesses exemplify how the interests and ideas of a few like minded students can be developed to serve larger swaths of people.
It can be easy to withdraw into the bubble of our own interests, especially after months in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. But don’t be afraid to share your passions with others. You never know –– a business might be born.
