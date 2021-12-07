Día de los Muertos is long over, but that hasn’t stopped a classroom of students from continuing ofrenda practices in the form of a podcast. Ofrendas are offerings given to honor and remember one’s ancestors and heritage. It’s especially practiced within the Latinx community and the offerings are usually placed on altars or gravesites during the month of November.
“Ofrendas can happen at any time of the year, not just around Día de los Muertos,” Michelle Habell-Pallán, a professor of gender, women & sexuality studies and adjunct professor in the School of Music and department of communication, said.
“The Ofrenda Podcast” is a collaboration between UW students, KVRU 105.7 FM, and Womxn Who Rock: Making Scenes, Building Communities that looks to discover the roots and future of ofrenda practices.
The project was created by Habell-Pallán after Womxn Who Rock, of which she is a co-creator, invited Ofelia Esparza, a Chicana altarista who shares her knowledge on ofrendas and worked as a cultural consultant in Disney’s “Coco,” to speak for their 10th anniversary event in spring 2020.
“One of the things [Esparza] said was, ‘An ofrenda is something given from the heart with nothing expected in return,’” Habell-Pallán said. “It could be in the form of anything … somebody cooks a meal, or somebody writes a song, and I wondered if a podcast could be an ofrenda.”
Habell-Pallán spent summer 2020 participating in a KVRU workshop and volunteering with the help of Lulu Carpenter, KVRU station manager and co-organizer of Womxn Who Rock. Habell-Pallán was then ready to incorporate the podcast project into her courses.
“The Ofrenda Podcast” launched in fall 2020 and has been a part of Habell-Pallán’s teaching curriculum ever since. Jovita Mercado, a UW alum and artist, created the artwork for the podcast.
Students who listen to the podcast not only learn the history of ofrenda-making that dates back before colonization, but also come to understand how production works in telling oral stories. Each team of students interviewed a local “artivist” or community organizer. While Habell-Pallán helped develop the content of the podcasts, students did everything else themselves, from interviewing to sound editing.
Lluvia Chavez-Fragoso, a first-year student, was the story theme producer for an episode with Jake Prendez, owner of the Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery in White Center.
“I made sure to put myself in the listener’s shoes and started drafting questions,” Chavez-Fragoso said of her role. “I wanted Jake to talk about some of his views on some of the class topics like COVID-19 and how that’s affected the Latino community … All of the readings and content really prepare you to create this project, that way the outcome is our best efforts.”
Through this quarter’s “Latina Cultural Production” readings and discussions on Chicana involvement, the contributions of feminist movements, and “The Ofrenda Podcast,” Latinx students also found a connection to their heritage and community.
“‘What role did people who look like me play?’ I was really looking for that representation in this course,” Chavez-Fragoso said. “It feels silly to say that you feel alone in your struggles as a Latino … but [after interviewing Jake] it made me think, ‘Oh, so there’s also people out there who are also striving to reach out to Latinos and make a positive impact in the community and change the narrative.’”
Lucia Flores-Wiseman, a third-year student, musician, and director and quality producer for an episode with Barbara Rodriguez, the artistic director for Seattle Center’s Día de los Muertos celebration, grew up in a predominantly white area.
“I’m Mexican American, so I feel like I didn’t learn enough about my culture, the roots, lots of the people representing the community,” Flores-Wiseman said.
Flores-Wiseman said she was able to take what she learned from the course and apply it to her songwriting.
“It doesn’t really matter exactly what you experienced, but as long as those emotions are being shared to the public, that’s what matters,” Flores-Wiseman said. “So when I songwrite I really dig into what I’m feeling or experiencing.”
Nora Medina, a second-year student studying computer science and one of the on-air hosts for the episode with Prendez, is from Central Washington.
“Being a Latina at UW, there aren’t many of us … [so I took this class because] one, I learn more about my culture, and two, I could find more Latinas who go to UW… so I was really happy about that because I feel like the only people that I know that are Latino are the people from home,” Medina said.
Alejandro Gonzalez, a second-year student, who was an on-air host for an episode with Leika Suzumura, a food justice activist, enjoys the student-professor connection Chicano courses have provided him, and hopes other students can have a similar experience.
“I’m a statistics major,” Gonzalez said. “It’s nice to get the arts portion [of my degree] and not just grinding out math problems. I learned a lot more about community and what its effects are, because the whole point of the ofrenda is that people are together and that they can remember [someone] in a healthy and good way.”
Habell-Pallán will continue to integrate the podcast into her upcoming courses GWSS 241: Hip Hop & Indie Rock and GWSS 390: Feminism in the Borderlands, offered in the winter and spring, respectively. With the help of UW libraries, there are also plans for students to produce a Pressbook with transcripts of all their interviews, including Alicia Mullikin, a Chicana and Indigenous dance choreographer who currently has an ofrenda exhibition at the Henry Art Gallery. “Latina Cultural Production” students also participated in Mullikin’s ofrenda workshop.
Womxn Who Rock welcomes all UW students to join their May 24-25, 2022 conference, “Plurifeminisms across Abiayala.” Students who enroll in Habell-Pallán’s spring quarter course will be given the opportunity to produce a podcast.
All of the podcast episodes can be listened to on KVRU’s SoundCloud archive.
