The TikTok salmon rice phenomenon

In times of uncertainty, many of us turn to TikTok. One corner of the video-sharing app skyrocketing in popularity features cooking inspiration, minimalism, and weekly jealousy-inducing farmers market hauls — and this is where Emily Mariko shines.
Mariko is a content creator based in San Francisco, and as of Nov. 19 she has over 7.4 million followers on her page. The main feature of the account is her cooking videos, which include no music and no talking, making the natural sounds from her expert from-scratch sauce-making and fresh produce prepping the real stars.
Arguably the most famous recipe Mariko shared is her deconstructed sushi bowl. The “sushi bowl” is made primarily with leftover cooked salmon and rice. The recipe is a staple of her meal plan every week, and one video of her preparing it has over 74 million views.
“I think the Emily Mariko salmon bowl videos gained a lot of views because she is presenting an ideal ‘healthy’ lifestyle that people can look up to,” first-year undergraduate Jalin Fitzgerald wrote in an email.
First-year undergraduate Grace Benjamin shared this sentiment.
“I think Emily Mariko’s salmon [bowl] is not so much about the dish but rather about Emily Mariko herself,” Benjamin wrote in an email. “Wow, that woman is put together.”
The insane popularity of this meal led to many imitation recipes from viewers on TikTok, with all kinds of re-iterations entering the “For You” page orbit.
Let’s face it, UW dining halls can be pretty measly in their offerings when it comes to health and taste. The good news is, this dish can easily be prepared from the comfort of your dorm room.
Note: All of the ingredients mentioned can be purchased at the District Market (DM) on West Campus (you’re welcome).
Ingredients:
1 pack of microwavable rice
1 tin of canned tuna (the DM unfortunately does not offer salmon. The taste will come out the same!)
1 box of snack-sized seaweed
Mayonnaise to taste
Soy sauce to taste
Cucumber to taste
Instructions:
Heat up rice in the microwave according to package directions.
While waiting, completely pour out the liquid from the canned tuna. Once the rice has finished cooking, add it to a bowl with the tuna and stir to combine.
Add desired amount of mayonnaise and soy sauce into mixture and stir.
Finally, my own spin on the recipe involves adding some diced cucumber on top.
Spoon a generous amount onto a sheet of seaweed, fold it up, and enjoy.
“It looks delicious, and I can’t wait to try it over Thanksgiving break,” Benjamin said.
Reach contributing writer Mazie McNamara at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mazie_mcnamara
