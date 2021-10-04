‘Be(hind) Boundless’: UW’s branding explained

Everywhere you look at the UW, there is always a W looking back at you. Whether on posters or sweatshirts, there is no avoiding the W on campus.
The block W logo is one of the key components of the UW Brand. The UW Brand includes style guides for UW-sanctioned literature, templates for official university presentations, the “Be Boundless” tagline, and much more.
The UW Brand is the way the UW portrays itself, through media, signage, and even apparel. It also emphasizes the importance of consistency in the usage of the brand.
Introduced in 1902, the W logo has been the university’s most prominent logo. The most recent block W logo, adopted in 2008, was developed by UW University Marketing & Communications.
“We wanted to tie legacy in with a little bit more of the future,” Alanya Cannon, director of UW Brand Management, said about the design of the current block W logo. “We want to express current times, reflect trends, and reflect who we are in this current moment.”
After a lengthy consultation process, the block W was finally chosen to replace the older Husky and W mishmash logos in 2008.
Focus groups of students, faculty, staff, and alumni assisted in designing the block W by helping hone in on a design that satisfied everyone.
“While doing all the focus groups about branding and the visuals, people shared with me: ‘Don’t be ugly. We want to see pretty stuff,’” Cannon said.
Though it may look like nothing more than an average W, the logo has its own intricacies. The two sides of the W are angled at 15 degrees, an angle echoed throughout much of the UW’s branding.
“All of the visuals for the brand follow those angles,” Cannon said. “[The tagline] ‘Be Boundless’ is actually [written] … at that same angle [as the W].”
The complexities of the W and its notable angles, however, do not mean that it is beyond criticism.
“There isn’t another logo that’s like it,” Annabelle Gould, professor of design at the UW School of Art + Art History + Design, said. “But it does have this feeling to me of, like, a letter you get on your jacket in high school. It’s the same sort of slab typeface.”
Another UW Brand component that has gained notoriety since its inception is the “Be Boundless” tagline.
As described by the UW Brand’s webpage, the tagline “is about believing in possibility” and having the spirit to break down barriers.
However, “Be Boundless” has turned into a joke amongst students, staff, and faculty to the extent that a popular Facebook meme page — UW Teens for Boundless Memes — references the tagline.
“I really love it,” Cannon said about how the tagline has become a meme. “If it was insignificant, unimportant, people would not give it the time of day.”
Cannon expressed her excitement about how students, staff, and faculty have embraced the tagline and made it a part of the UW’s culture. She even visits the meme page regularly.
So why does the UW need to have branding?
UW Brand’s mission is to unify the UW’s image and share the university’s vision in a cohesive and consolidated way.
“The brand is about us expressing our core values and our beliefs in a way where we’re all singing in one choir,” Cannon said. “It is about us speaking from the same place and recognizing that we are proud and want to share our institution.”
Reach writer Timothy Phung at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TimPhung
