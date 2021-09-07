How to score a date this school year, according to UW Virgins, Chads, and Incels

If you are lovesick, naked and afraid, or navigating postpartum divorce, read on. Why, you ask? It is because I have taken it upon myself to venture into the dark side of journalism. In search of high-quality, evidence-based love and relationship advice, I consulted Reddit, Yammer, Tinder, and yes, even WebMD, but all to no avail.
Still, I persisted.
I logged onto Zoom and interviewed men who, to ensure their anonymity, wore masks — the Halloween kind, not the COVID-19 variety — and used a voice modulator reminiscent of Voldemort or Darth Vader to protect their identities.
After much tribulation on my part, I can at last share the rare professional help and dating advice you will likely need in this time of continued pandemic uncertainty.
Here to give you their questionable but enlightened strategies on dating are members of the UW Chads, Incels, and Virgins Associations.
I wanted to know what the dating scene has been like for these individuals in the past year, and how they’ve been coping with the transition between online and in-person dating.
“Dating in general has been harder for everyone during the pandemic, and while I can’t speak about how incels or virgins have been dealing with it, chads have hardly noticed a change,” Chadmin Admin, from the UW Chads Association, said. “For chads, it doesn’t matter if you’re dating in 2021 or 1721, the methods are the same throughout history.”
Interestingly, UW Incels also remained unaffected by COVID-19.
“Lots of people couldn't get laid for a year, but we couldn’t get laid for life,” UW Incels said.
By now, you’re probably wondering: How do I land a date when we go back to in-person college? How will I survive without a plexiglass iPhone screen to protect me from STDs?
Kevin Sablynski, founder of the UW Virgins Association, recommends making safety a top priority.
“First, get vaccinated,” Sablynski said. “The only penetration allowed is by that of a needle.”
Sablynski also shared one rule that all UW Virgins live by.
“Do not make any physical contact. That’s the gateway drug to fornication,” Sablynski said. “Utilize strictly verbal and emotional embracements. That way it becomes a meaningful first date in a long line of meetings leading up to holy matrimony.”
The UW Chads also had their own advice when looking for a potential date or mate.
“Some good flags to look for are if they can get a good pump in the gym, down a bottle of Jägermeister, or talk about new and exciting investment opportunities regarding stocks and crypto,” Chadmin Admin said.
The Incels, on the other hand, seemed to embrace the five stages of grief and rejection.
“Try to move from a place of shame to a place of acceptance. Find other things to do for a passion, and move on,” UW Incels suggested.
If, unlike the Incels, you are able to get a date, you might want to think about first date locations and activities. According to the Chads and Virgins, these initial decisions are milestones that must not be missed when on the path to chadism or purity.
If you want to set the stage for an abstinent relationship, the UW Virgins recommend having a picnic in the park.
“It’s in a public space where other virgins can keep watch and ensure one does not do anything too extreme,” Sablynski said.
“There’s always the classic chad activity of taking long walks on the beach,” Chadmin Admin added.
I wanted to know about any other pressing pieces of advice that people should keep in mind when venturing into the world of in-person dating.
“Some minor red flags might be not having the maximum level of internal chadism, not caring about the gains and the grind, or showing a lack of self-respect. However, a major red flag is if they have incel-like tendencies or traits,” the Chads warned.
But, at the end of the day, everyone just wants to be seen, loved, and heard. Incels, regardless of their reputation, raised a poignant concern that may have been true for many individuals, including Chads and Virgins, who experienced quarantine conditions in the past year.
“What we want is love and connection… We don't know what the future looks like in terms of redistributing the love equally [among chads, incels, virgins, etc.], but maybe someday we will get a girlfriend/boyfriend/bae-friend too. That'd be cool,” the Incels said.
So, take a piece of wisdom from the Incels, and share the love. Be like the Virgins, by getting vaccinated. Pop back some overpriced water, and put on some Chad-like confidence.
Or, just be yourself.
Reach writer Sarah Pham at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sarpham
