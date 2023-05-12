ASUW Queer Student Commission presents their annual drag show

In collaboration with Housing & Food Services’ residence education programmers and the Residential Community Student Association, the ASUW Queer Student Commission (QSC) invites you to a night of glamor and entertainment at their upcoming annual drag show.

Ahead of this Saturday’s show, I sat down with fourth-year Hadi Nazirool Bin Yusri, director of the QSC, which works to empower UW’s LGBTQIA+ community.

“Our main goal is to bridge the gap between the on- and off-campus drag queen communities,” Yusri said.

According to Yusri, the inclusion of drag queens from on and off campus will not only allow curious students to explore the world of drag, but also foster growth in the greater Seattle drag community.

Unlike most drag shows, university restrictions prohibit performers from accepting tips, but Yusri and the rest of the QSC ensured that each queen would be compensated for their performances using organization funding.

Yusri expressed that drag shows are a way for different people to express their identity in ways that words and labels can’t, much like dance and other performing arts. QSC doesn’t have an ideal audience in mind, but Yusri hopes that the show will be diverse in both performers and attendees.

“A lot of drag queens of color face discrimination from their white counterparts,” Yusri said. “But I’ve seen a rising number of people who are intentional in curating drag scenes that are very inclusive to the queer PoC/BIPoC sector.”

First-year psychology major Luke Foege remembers the exact day they realized they wanted to pursue drag: March 18, 2022, the day they won first place in their senior class male beauty pageant. Since then, they’ve performed at smaller drag gigs around the U-District to prepare for the annual UW show.

For Foege and other younger queens, their age limits where they can perform due to restrictions in the LGBTQIA+ club and bar scenes.

“It’s been just me finding anywhere I can perform,” Foege said. “I’ll walk up and down the Ave asking, ‘Please let me do anything.’ I’ll take any experience that I can get — I love performing.”

Aside from the financial, physical, and travel costs of performing drag, Foege believes anyone who wants to do drag must also learn the historical context behind it in order to protect the space of drag performance.

“Queer spaces, in general, are dominated by white, masculine individuals who often don’t acknowledge the Black transgender women that got us to where we are,” Foege said. “Things like Stonewall with Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, and even the AIDS epidemic.”

In anticipation of the show, Foege is both nervous and excited. It will be their first time performing alongside other drag queens, as well as performing under their stage name Pisces.

“If someone walks away feeling joyous, feeling happy, not feeling as stressed about their finals, I’m fine — I’ve done my job,” Foege said.

The show will take place this Saturday, May 13, in the Oak Hall Denny Room from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free but requires an RSVP. To learn more about Pisces and the other drag queens, check out the ASUW QSC Instagram.

Reach contributing writer Aleia Hofschneider Santos at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @acsantos

