Ayako & Family: Sharing memories of food and family

Editor’s note: “Farm to Desk” is a biweekly column exploring the wonders of the University District Farmers Market, one vendor at a time.

There is something inherently communal about food.

Family meals, cooking in the dorms freshman year, and five-minute convenience store runs. Our lives are tinged with memories of food and the people who sat at the table, on the floor, or walked beside us as we ate.

Ayako & Family was founded on food nostalgia. Their Instagram bio reads “Est. 2010 on Shared Food Memory.”

Based in Seattle, the small business makes jams ranging from their popular variety of plum jams, to other fruit jams such as strawberry and apricot.

Ayako Gordon, the founder of Ayako & Family, met Katsumi Taki in 2008. Taki owns and operates one of the oldest stands at the University District Farmers Market.

“He grows specifically Japanese varieties of vegetables and fruit,” Alessandra Hisako Gordon, Ayako Gordon’s daughter and owner of Ayako & Family, said. “Their bond was formed through this nostalgia for Japanese produce. And, so, being able to tap into that while also supporting Washington agriculture was really foundational to who we are now.”

Growing up, food was a huge part of Gordon’s family culture — whether that be mornings eating bread with jam or family dinners made by her mother.

Gordon took over the business in 2017, 10 years after its founding. Their mother left behind an impressive legacy, having created all of the original jam recipes and established the original ties with Mair Farm-Taki, Taki’s farm in Yakima.

Out of a desire to find her voice in the business, Gordon introduced shokupan to the list of Ayako & Family products.

Shokupan is very common in Japan — a square-shaped loaf of bread that’s white and fluffy on the inside with a dusting of soft brown on the outside.

Gordon grew up eating shokupan, both store-bought and homemade.

“The bread was something that I put forward into the business, and also it was a great way to kind of fuse my mother’s vision and my vision,” Gordon said. “People could try the jams on the toast, and it was also something that was less costly for folks coming through the market.”

The same year that Gordon took over the business and introduced the shokupan, Ayako & Family began selling at farmers markets.

Their farmers market involvement became an opportunity not only to sell directly to customers, but also to hear affirmations of love and “shared food memories” from the people in the farmers market communities.

“It’s those anecdotes that are shared with us that are … really generous gestures,” Gordon said. “Like, we don’t need to be vulnerable with each other when we’re just making these transactions. But I think that’s what’s really special about what we do and our place in the market … I feel like we get that [love] back from our customers, and it’s so beautiful.”

The sense of community that farmers markets provide is shared by vendors and market regulars alike.

First-year Meena Lai attested that her favorite part about the University District Farmers Market is “supporting small businesses and seeing a little community of small businesses come together every Saturday.”

After six years, Ayako & Family’s community has expanded to encompass not only its staff and customers, but also other stands, especially Asian American vendors.

“Through Taki-san and through the markets, we’ve been able to form this little special enclave of Asian American producers,” Gordon said. “It’s just so life-changing to have other people like you that are in the community, doing business, and taking care of each other.”

Gordon expressed her admiration for Skagit River Ranch, a cattle ranch and organic farm owned by George and Eiko Vojkovich, as well as other Asian American producers at the market.

“I think just having these figures to both look up to as mentors, because a lot of them are actually our elders, and, so, we can look up to them, and share stories,” Gordon said.

The farmers market vendors engage in a kind of mutual aid system. Gordon said her staff has access to a bounty of beautiful produce.

Encouraging accessibility and diversity through systems of mutual aid and mentorship is vital to the work and values Gordon encourages within Ayako & Family, as well as the University District Farmers Market.

“We are comprised of predominantly queer and trans Asian American folks, and our community is really catered to uplifting and supporting and celebrating that particular community,” Gordon said. “The farmers market booth has really offered us a platform to do a little bit more of that direct outreach to the community and create a safe space for them in an otherwise pretty white space.”

Gordon views the Ayako & Family staff as a collective, one that platforms the creativity of the new generation. In addition to jams and shokupan, the Ayako & Family website boasts a medley of beautiful artworks, including prints created by artist Way Sum.

The jams themselves are like artwork — they are handmade with a process that requires painstaking care.

All of the fruit is sourced from local farms, most of which vend at the U-District market.

The fruit processors at Ayako & Family wash and de-stem the fruit. They hand-pit every plum, which involves quite a bit of handiwork.

Then comes the jam preservation phase. Ayako & Family uses a hot canning process, which means a lid is placed on the jar, then steamed in an oven for 15 minutes, sealing the lid.

All of the jams can be stored in a pantry for up to a year.

For college students and farmers market goers alike, Gordon recommends their winter flavor, quince jam. They described quince as an apple-pear hybrid with an apple butter texture. Quince is quite floral, and pairs well with salty cheese or biscuits.

In terms of the plum jams, Gordon recommends them all.

“They're all great, so I don't like to single them out because they're like my babies,” Gordon said.

The Ayako & Family staff working the farmers market are happy to help customers narrow down on the jam that fits their taste.

And, of course, Gordon recommends the shokupan. The bread is simple, but pairs beautifully with the jams of her mother’s making. It is the bridge between Ayako Gordon and Alessandra Hisako Gordon — the old generation and the new.

Bread is cross-cultural. It is a food memory we all share. Bread is what our grandmothers made for us and what we buy from the local grocery store.

Ayako & Family truly lives up to its name, building a community of support and love. And what better to embody that sense of connection and care than bread and jam?

“When you’re cozy and just want to have something that’s comforting, there’s nothing better than a slice of toast,” Gordon said.

The University District Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between 50th Street and 52nd Street on the Ave.

Reach columnist Myla Janssen at arts@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @mylajanssen

