Ballard: From shingle capital to gentrification

Editor’s note: “From the Crow’s Nest” is a biweekly column showcasing authors and literary works from the Pacific Northwest.
Moving to Seattle from a small town in the Southeast, I have always been surprised by how much character and history each neighborhood has. Even after nearly three years in the city, I cannot definitively point to a single, holistic image to describe the city. The artificial line that divides the U-District and Ravenna separates the different cultures endemic to Seattle.
However, during my walks through Fremont and Ballard, I struggled to name what differentiated these two neighborhoods. As a history major who isn’t satisfied without understanding why these neighborhoods have such different characters, I turned to recent literature to explain the culture of these neighborhoods.
The Ballard Historical Society released a new volume in the “Images of America” series, showcasing Ballard; the images in “Preserving Ballard” starkly contrast with the Ballard of today. Railroads and construction from the lumber trade have been replaced with upscale restaurants and luxury apartments.
While the neighborhood still feels local — with its wide variety of family-owned shops such as Annie’s Art & Frame — lifelong residents of Seattle have noticed changes in the neighborhood that coincide with the tech boom in Seattle.
Ballard, which initially made a name for itself through its timber production, was known as the shingle mill capital of the world in 1895. The neighborhood, once full of small homes that belonged to mill workers, struggled during the Great Depression, from which the “shingle mill industry never recovered.”
The shipping industry supported Ballard’s timber trade. Three hundred individuals worked at the Ballard Locks, including 25 Chinese laborers. At its peak, the Ballard Locks ranked only second to the Panama Canal for the number of ships it served.
“Ballard was a working-class city, and many of the homes in Ballard are modest compared with other parts of Seattle,” the Ballard Historical Society wrote below a photo of a Norwegian immigrant standing beside her children.
The house in the photo, like many others throughout the neighborhood, was “undoubtedly replaced with a more substantial house.” The abundance of wood and materials enabled residents to build modest homes or rent them for around $15 a month in 1922 (or around $240 today, adjusting for inflation). Today, $2,500 a month is a common listing for home rentals in Ballard.
What prompted the transformation of Ballard? Historical businesses, such as Hattie’s Hat, stand untouched by time, while shops on the nearby Market Street have vanished. It would be dismissive to haphazardly link the rise of the tech industry to the gentrification of Seattle’s neighborhoods.
Ballard, while a beacon of hope for a modest life to many immigrants and Americans coming from poverty, is not immune to the racist history of North Seattle. Housing discrimination was not legally outlawed until 1968, and Black and Asian Americans were not permitted to travel in North Seattle after dark.
These laws explain why Ballard is much more white (74.1% in 2019) than other areas of the city. While the tech industry alone is not to blame, the rapid growth of Seattle as a business hub has attracted wealth and entrepreneurs from the rest of the country seeking lavish lifestyles in conflict with the founding principles of Ballard and other parts of the city.
In 2019, Ballard’s median household income was $114,642, slightly higher than the Seattle city median household income of $102,486. This trend continues to rise as many lifelong residents of the city are priced out of their communities. Minimum wage, according to the Seattle Pi, is not keeping up with living expenses in the city.
What will the next page of Ballard’s history look like? While we can only do so much as individuals in the great fabric of Seattle’s living history, don’t underestimate your power and autonomy in informing its direction.
The Nordic Museum and other organizations continue to chronicle Ballard’s history. Whether you are a history major or not, don’t hesitate to utilize your time as a UW student to get engaged and interact with the city that you call home.
Reach columnist Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.