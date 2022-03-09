Best bang for your buck

With finals week coming up, it’s important to fuel your body so that your brain can work at full capacity. After studying all day, it’s easy to pick up an egg sandwich and coffee from Starbucks in Suzzallo Library. However, these quick meals can get pricey, and they’re also not the most nutritious. Luckily, there are more than 30 on-campus dining options — albeit 21 that are currently open — and many options close to campus.
“Carbs are your brain’s primary fuel source,” Emilie Burgess, a sports nutrition fellow at UW Athletics, said. “Also, foods such as walnuts, salmon, tuna, and flaxseeds all contain omega-3s, which are linked to brain health.”
Before your next big exam, make sure to pick up some of these foods to eat.
“I love Trader Joe’s because it’s affordable and there are so many healthy options,” Dasha Kovalenko, a second-year student and former resident of Alder Hall, said. “Trader Joe’s makes shopping fun because of the wide variety of foods and snacks that always hit the spot; as a college student, it’s nice to have access to frozen meals that are pretty high quality and really good — I can buy groceries for two weeks for under $50.”
If grocery stores are too overwhelming — or you don't want to make the walk to QFC — the District Market is a great alternative on campus.
Located in Alder Hall on West Campus (and with an Oak Hall location opening this spring), the District Market is stocked with fresh produce, salads, hot grab-and-go foods, and more. Dining account money works here, as well as debit and credit cards for those who don’t live on-campus.
“The District Market has an alright selection of meat and vegetables,” fourth-year student Thomas Ke said. “Although if you’re not using the dining plan, some of the stuff there is pretty expensive. On the weekends, there’s the U-District Farmers Market on Saturday. It's a bit more pricey, but the quality is a lot better.”
Everyone knows that creating a routine is an important step to being successful. However, creating a food schedule is just as important. Eating consistently throughout the day and at similar times will help sustain a healthy lifestyle and keep your body properly fueled for success.
“Dorm kids don’t usually budget because they have so much dining money that they need to spend it,” Sonya Chin, a fourth-year student and former resident of Willow Hall, said. “However, if you want to save money, I recommend going to Plate. You can find grab-and-go food for as little as $5.99.”
Next time you have an hour between classes and are in need of a quick lunch or snack, remember these places. Keeping your fridge stocked with healthy food, having snacks in your backpack, and meal planning are a key to creating a healthy lifestyle and maximizing your budget as a student.
Reach contributing writer Marissa Rackner at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter @marissarackner.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.