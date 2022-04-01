Boba Crawl: Director’s cut

I spent most of my time in the shower this morning thinking about what boba related pun I should use, and it mainly involved the phrase “Boba Crawl crawled so Boba Run could run.” I don’t think it fully works, but there’s definitely something there.
Anyway, some of you may notice that this isn’t your regularly scheduled food-related programming, but the appearance of a new boba joint on the Ave necessitated that I dig up Boba Crawl’s rotting body from its deep, damp grave and breathe new life into it.
So for this special edition of Boba Crawl, we’re going to be taking a look at the newest addition to UW’s boba scene: Boba Gem Tea House.
Boba Gem, located across the street from H Mart, opened in late February and features one of the most unique boba menus I’ve seen on my boba journey. Unlike every other boba place I’ve been to, Boba Gem’s menu features classic Mexican drinks like mangonada, horchata, and Jamaica.
Sadly, I wasn’t able to try their horchata — because my lactose intolerance was running rampant last week — but their mangonada was the best blended drink that I’ve ever had in my life. While I’ve only tried mangonada one time prior to visiting Boba Gem, I couldn’t imagine a more perfect balance of Chamoy and a fresh mango slushie, with a touch of acidity from Tajín.
My entire experience was made significantly better because Boba Gem also had esquite, essentially de-cobbed elote in a cup, on their menu. Now I did just mention that I avoided the horchata because of my lactose intolerance, but the presence of esquite changed things significantly. Yes, it had crema on it, and yes, I did suffer for it, but holy s---, I’ve never had a more satisfying corn experience in my life. I got mine with crushed, red Flamin’ Hot Cheeto dust, and I highly recommend that you go out and try it for yourself.
With an indoor modern vibe and fair pricing, I can’t recommend Boba Gem enough. If you’re hungry for a whole meal, Boba Gem is located in the same space as Mama’s Viet Kitchen, and their food was solid.
I’d give Boba Gem a 10/10 on the drink itself, 9/10 for its boba, 8.5/10 for the store’s vibe, and 7.5/10 for price, for an overall score of 8.75/10.
Reach Development Editor Kyle Bender at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avatar_kyle
