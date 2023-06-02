Bow Hill Blueberries: Certified and serving (their community)

Editor’s note: “Farm to Desk” is a biweekly column exploring the wonders of the University District Farmers Market, one vendor at a time.

Two blonde siblings — one a short young boy in a long red sleeve shirt, the other a tall girl in a magenta jumpsuit and blue-patterned shirt with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows — stand in the center of a chicken wire enclosure, red hens precariously perched on their heads.

This photo, located on the Bow Hill Blueberries website, is of a young Ezra Ranz and Audrey Matheson, posing for the camera at their childhood home near Lake Tahoe.

“We didn’t have a farm, per se,” Matheson, one of the owners of Bow Hill Blueberries and its director of marketing and product development, said. “We had five acres with horses and chickens in the middle of the valley where there’s a lot of ranchers and farmers. We had a giant kitchen garden.”

Growing up around nature and with sustainable values, particularly regarding food, had a huge impact on Matheson and Ranz.

After completing their undergraduate educations, the siblings took an organic intensive gardening and agroecology course at University of California Santa Cruz. The course taught various topics pertaining to organic gardening, including cultivation, propagation, pest control, compost, seed saving, beekeeping, and backyard poultry.

After years of discussing and planning to get involved in a sustainable food venture, Matheson and Ranz purchased the Bow Hill Blueberries Farm in 2020.

Bow Hill has a deep and rich history. It is Skagit Valley’s oldest family-run blueberry farm, but it has been around as a farm in some capacity since 1933. In 1947, a traveling salesman from New Jersey brought heirloom blueberry plants to the area, and Bow Hill transitioned to a blueberry farm. The blueberry plants at Bow Hill today are the same plants from 75 years ago.

Since Matheson and Ranz bought the farm in 2020, they have continued to expand the farm, both in terms of its physical size and outreach.

“We want to give people that connection to food that we had growing up, which I know a lot of people don’t have access to,” Matheson said. “The education piece of our farm is a big one for us.”

In addition to participating in several farmers markets around the Seattle area, Matheson and Ranz are on the board of Slow Food Seattle, a volunteer-led, nonprofit organization with the goal of linking together food, community, and the environment.

For Matheson, access and education are essential and driving aspects of both the work done at Bow Hill Blueberries and her personal values. Participation in the farmers market presents an opportunity to introduce their product to a larger number of people, and to engage in a community of mutual aid and care.

Like Matheson, the Seattle farmers markets are committed to food justice and access. Their Helping Harvest “Farm Bucks” program gives folks with barriers to access the option of eating food from farmers market vendors.

“People who have food assistance can get fresh organic berries from us, and that’s a huge part of what [we] would like for the farm,” Matheson said. “Because of our involvement in the farmers markets, we get to share delicious organic blueberries with everyone.”

Farmers markets are integral to Bow Hill Blueberries’ business model, which prioritizes outreach and community engagement. Matheson runs the University District Farmers Market stand. Connecting with people and hearing their questions about Bow Hill is one of her favorite parts of the market.

Among Bow Hill Blueberries’ products, Matheson recommends their blueberry juice, blueberry confiture, and blueberry marinade and salad dressing, especially for the upcoming summer months. Bow Hill’s juice pairs well with sparkling water, and can easily be made into mocktails or cocktails.

While Matheson handles the farmers markets, marketing, sales, and social media, her brother is the farmer between the two. Matheson’s sister-in-law, Emma Ranz, handles finances and operations, and Matheson’s husband, Andrew Matheson, helps vend at the West Seattle Farmers Market and assists with the photography, website, and event aspects of the business.

The harvesting process, which typically lasts from mid-July to mid-September, requires an even larger team. Bow Hill Blueberries uses a combination of machine and hand harvesting, for which the farm hires professional pickers.

Bow Hill Blueberries’ products are all certified organic. The farm implements various sustainable practices, including using an organic fungicide spray and underground drip irrigation, which uses significantly less water than conventional sprinkler irrigation.

Now, Bow Hill is working toward achieving regenerative organic certification, which takes a holistic approach to farming and focuses on restoring the soil and ecosystem of a farm.

When Ezra Ranz and Audrey Matheson took over the business, they had around five acres of organic blueberries. The siblings leased back another part of the original farm with the same blueberry plants since 1947, which had been growing conventionally, and they transitioned those plants to organic.

“This will be our first harvest season after taking those on, so we’ll have a full seven and a half acres of fully organic heirloom blueberries to share,” Audrey Matheson said.

Above the photo of Matheson and Ranz as children at their childhood home in Northern California is a photo of the siblings as adults. Ranz is taller than Matheson now and there are no chickens in sight, but their love for nature has only grown with age (and height).

The siblings are no longer children posing for a cute family photo, but proud co-owners of the Bow Hill Blueberries farm.

The University District Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Northeast 50th Street and Northeast 52nd Street on the Ave.

