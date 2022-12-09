Brad Craft’s annual holiday reading returns

On Dec. 6, author Brad Craft returned to the University Book Store for his 15th annual reading of “A Christmas Memory” by Truman Capote. This year is special not only because it’s the first in-person reading in three years, but also because Craft is celebrating the publication of his own Christmas story, “Plates: A Christmas Concatenation.”

Capote was an American novelist and short story writer. “A Christmas Memory” is a heartwarming American classic about one of Capote’s only happy memories from early childhood — encapsulating everything from friendship to fruit cake and the simple joys of youth.

Regarding his decision to return to this particular story year after year, Craft wasn’t shy about his true intentions.

“I like making people cry,” Craft said.

Turns out he wasn’t lying, as there were few dry eyes in the crowd and many, many tissues used by the end of the reading.

Many of the personal essays in Craft’s new book started out as spoken introductions or anecdotes from his annual Capote reading. It’s why Craft opted to name the book a “concatenation” — it consists of a series of interconnected stories and personal essays.

“[It’s] all the Christmas stuff that I couldn’t bring myself to toss,” Craft said.

It was only fitting that, this year, Capote’s story was sandwiched between two brand new pieces from “Plates: A Christmas Concatenation.” One of the stories Craft read, titled “7-UP Salad is Real Good,” reflected on the tradition of meals at his mother’s house as well as the concept of change.

“Telling her you weren’t hungry was like telling her your parents were too poor to feed you, or you had undiagnosed childhood leukemia,” Craft wrote.

The other story Craft read that night, titled “Hideous Angels,” was about the beauty of ugly children’s crafts, specifically the angel Craft made as a child that served as their family Christmas tree topper for many years.

Both short pieces were witty and had the audience laughing out loud — it’s clear that the University Book Store community has missed holding this beloved tradition in person. Many of the same people attend the event each year, making it not just a tradition for Craft, but a tradition for much of the community. Leading up to the event, Craft commented on his excitement toward the reading being held in the bookstore once again.

“It’ll be nice to see familiar faces again,” Craft said.

Craft’s inspiration for the annual reading comes from his childhood bookstore, where a man would read aloud during Christmas time in a similar fashion. Listening to this individual read as a child, Craft knew it was something he wanted to do himself one day.

While 2022 marks the 15th year of the Christmas read, Craft assured the crowd he will see them all in the same place next holiday season.

Reach contributing writer Harper Gould at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @harpergould1

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.