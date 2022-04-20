‘Bringing the music to the people’ with Balcony Bridge

On April 9, Balcony Bridge performed a concert at Cafè Racer alongside local artists such as Liv Victorino, Cooper Valentine, and Vanilla Abstract. Before their set, I sat down with the band to talk about their origins, philosophy, and unusual performance methods.
Balcony Bridge got their start during the pandemic. Between performances at farmers markets and jam sessions, the band coalesced during one of the rare points in the last few years when it was possible to safely meet new people.
“It’s crazy to think how lucky we are that we all found each other,” guitarist Sean Moran said.
At their April 9 concert, Balcony Bridge performed a number of upbeat rock jams, including their new single, “Hey What’s Good?” They brought powerful vocals, high-energy performances, and a deeply positive vibe that left me with a mild case of tinnitus and a huge smile.
Besides their powerful, head-banging music, Balcony Bridge are famous locally for their outdoor performances. Over the past few months they’ve played for free in outdoor locations like Red Square and Volunteer Park. According to the band, this was a practice born out of necessity.
“We didn’t have a space to play inside,” lead vocalist Julian Pearlman said. “And so outside was a pretty good option.”
Seeing them perform indoors — while truly enjoyable — was a strange experience; their outdoor sound was almost too big to be contained by four walls.
Balcony Bridge seemed to prefer their outdoor performances — so don’t expect those to come to an end just because indoor events are happening again.
“We’ve really come into our own with [the park vibe],” bassist Jacob Longhurst said. “And we like how we can reach people we wouldn’t otherwise.”
This spirit of connection and engaging with the community was echoed in the band’s recent Instagram post.
“Moving forward,” the post reads, “we plan to donate our earnings to local non-profits here in Seattle … The only tips we will keep will go to equipment maintenance and band expenditures so that we can keep doing what we love doing.”
Another aspect of outdoor performances that Balcony Bridge seems to value is its ability to draw in a diverse audience.
“You get to impact people you normally wouldn’t at a bar,” Longhurst said. “Like there’s kids that see our music; it may be their first time seeing live music. There’s older people who you don’t usually see at bars, but they’re grooving — ”
“We’re huge with the ladies over 60,” Pearlman interjected.
“ — they love it, it’s a throwback for them,” Longhurst said.
In a conversation with Balcony Bridge, it was clear that the band is extremely grateful to be able to play music and share these experiences with their audience. It was also apparent from their performance at Cafè Racer that they bring a massive amount of passion and joy to their music. It’s reassuring to see something like that in these oh-so-very uncertain times.
“We’re gonna be listening to this music for the rest of our lives, reflecting on this amazing time coming out of such a s----- pandemic … It’s all just so special,” Moran said.
For more of Balcony Bridge, you can catch their show at the Puget Sound Labor Agency on April 22.
Reach Podcast Editor Ari Snyder at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ari_snyder1
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.