Californication Pt. II

Editor's note: The “Current Affairs of Campus Fashion” is a weekly column dedicated to exposing and exploring different fashion styles that exist on campus.
For the longest time, I didn’t think this week's interview was going to come to fruition.
I had hoped that in the stress of planning for my trip to Boston, wrapping up the quarter, and my duties at the library, I could squeeze in an interview to have a column ready for the first week of this quarter.
In the end, scheduling conflicts meant that we had to push this interview to the beginning of last week, but after a nice chat with second-year student Sam Riera, I discovered his reasoning for moving away from California — and believe me it was not because of the weather.
“I spent the first few years growing up around the Berkeley area in Northern California, and from what I remember about that time, my style was shaped more by my personality and what I liked to wear, no matter what other people thought,” Riera said. “But then moving to LA, the idea of conforming to what’s popular and ‘cool’ was what everyone was expecting; since moving here, I have been trying to reclaim that way of thinking now that I’m in a new environment.”
I personally enjoy the environment of Los Angeles more than Seattle (something all my friends would like me to shut up about). In regard to weather and certain aspects of the culture, I can definitely see how the prevalence of hype culture in a high school setting could be elevated by who you are surrounded with.
Riera told me about some of his friends from high school who were hype beast resellers and how he had to step back from that lifestyle to gain a grasp on what was more important to him. Coming from Brentwood High School, located near UCLA and Beverly Hills, the prominence of brand culture and logomania pushed him to seek out a change in scenery.
“If you asked me where I’m from, I’d have to think about it for a second,” Riera said. “I wouldn’t just have the knee-jerk reaction to say LA, just because it really doesn’t feel like it shaped me and how I want to represent myself to everyone else. Being in Seattle, I really like wearing a lot of earth tones to blend into the scenery, as well as be[ing] inspired by people like Kurt Cobain and the baggy grunge aesthetic.”
This was apparent from Riera’s outfit during our interview. He showed up in taupe, thrifted REI hiking pants from Goodwill, a vintage GEICO T-shirt, gray hoodie, and beat-up GOLD le FLEUR high-top Converses. He accessorized the look with rings, necklaces, and an earring, which he had pierced when school moved online for spring 2020.
As we think back to the early lockdown era, people fall into two groups: those who would like to forget about it, or those who have embraced that much-needed moment of change. For Riera — as well as myself — it was the latter.
“When my high school got shifted to online and everyone was sent into lockdown, it really gave me a period of time to self-reflect and figure out who I wanted to be; it really was a blessing,” Riera said. “I decided to get my ears pierced and start accessorizing — which I love to do now — and think about how I dress to find the pieces that I really like, just because they’re cool and tell a story, and not because I think other people will like it.”
While my escape will ultimately be from Seattle to somewhere warmer like Southern California, Riera — for now — is staying put. Unlike me, I know Riera had it a little easier connecting with people from this frigid land. The truth is, Seattle, compared to Los Angeles, does have an air of self-expression that makes it possible for someone to explore themselves and their personality consequence-free. For Seattle, all I ask is this: could it at least hit 70 degrees a little earlier in the year?
