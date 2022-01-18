Californication

Editor's note: The “Current Affairs of Campus Fashion” is a weekly column dedicated to exposing and exploring different fashion styles that exist on campus.
I’m going to be honest with everyone this week: I thought this column might crash and burn.
Now that might sound a bit dramatic, but with everything that has been going on this past week contributing to my waning mental health, I had to take a week off; but I never quit something unless I’ve actually tried it, so we're back at it for a second go.
This time, to escape the many demons of mine that just continue to pile up on top of each other until my inevitable demise where nothing will ever get resolved, I decided to mentally escape to the land of sunshine, beautiful people, and citrus fruits: California, which is an interesting topic when it comes to people born in the Pacific Northwest. Many people love to vacation there, others think it will bring about the end of Seattle culture as we know it. To that I ask — what Seattle culture?
This week we are talking to Sam Ofman, a second-year and someone who I had an instant connection with regarding our own senses of style and our family connections in California. Though a current resident of Seattle, Ofman was born and raised in San Francisco, with a majority of his family still residing in the area. It's no surprise that he would incorporate elements of his hometown style into how he presents himself in a much cooler climate like Seattle.
“I would say that I primarily got my sense of style from observing GX1000, which is a skate collective based in San Francisco,” Ofman said. “While I was growing up, I really wanted to emulate them, but me and my friends developed and cultivated our own style … For me specifically, though, I really like comfortable clothes that don’t really speak too loudly but have more of a utilitarian look. When you are only thrifting, it really means you have to work with what you got and be more creative when putting things together. I like to get things that are more simple and can be used for infinite combinations than just that one key piece.”
During our interview, Ofman was wearing all thrifted pieces: a ‘90s blue sweater with striped sleeve details — a new addition to his wardrobe — black baggy cargo pants, and beat up Adidas skate sneakers. He was also wearing two bracelets: a multicolored beaded one was a gift from a friend, and a black leather banded one from a trip his mother took to Spain.
In talking with Ofman about his style influences while growing up in a state known for its fairly good weather and casual atmosphere, I was curious about any shocks to Ofman’s system after his move to the Pacific Northwest.
“I definitely think the most direct impact on how I dress comes from the weather,” Ofman said. “A skater in the Northwest is going to have a lot more layers, compared to one from Cali. I can’t generalize California style, though, because there is a large divide between the north and south, and that also goes culturally. There are definitely regional differences in how people dress which I think is dope, but coming from a city with hella diversity has made it so that I don’t have flash judgments on how people express themselves and in how I present myself to the world.”
To me, San Francisco and Seattle have a lot of similarities. Thus, there would be larger influxes of people who are raised there and who move to the Pacific Northwest. Though people who were raised in Seattle seem to have a lot to say against this, I say that diversifying a city with people of different backgrounds is not a bad thing.
“My personal philosophy is not really what you put on, but more how you are as a person,” Ofman said. “I do care about how I look, but I’m not a huge follower of fashion. If your outfit is really cool I will notice it, but I wouldn’t form an opinion on what you are like as a person based on that. I’m not trying to be something that I’m not, I really want how I am as a person to define the clothes that I wear. If what you are wearing really reflects how you are as a person — and I mean this honestly — I would definitely hype you up for that.”
