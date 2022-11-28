Centering Seattle’s margins

Imagine that you are walking toward the ferry along Yesler Way, with First Hill on your right and the International District on your left. In the 1850s, this street marked a key dividing line.

During this time, white settlers were establishing Seattle as part of the larger project of territorial conquest, removing the Duwamish people and segregating them to live south of Yesler Way. Subsequent decades entailed the expansion of Western imperialism across Asia, leading to successive waves of Chinese, Japanese, and Filipino migrant laborers, who were also restricted to live south of Yesler Way.

Megan Asaka, assistant professor of history at University of California, Riverside, tackles questions about this foundational north-south divide, and its interaction with the lives of Indigenous and migrant people in her new book “Seattle from the Margins: Exclusion, Erasure, and the Making of a Pacific Coast City,” published by UW Press.

Asaka said that while she had always been interested in family history, she never saw herself as a historian, believing that history was solely about memorizing facts.

"I started working at the Densho Project, collecting oral histories and really getting involved in a lot of archival research on Japanese American history in Seattle," Asaka said. "For the first time, through that work, I began to see myself as a historian."

Asaka said that one of the highlights of her life was interviewing activist Yuri Kochiyama for Densho: The Japanese American Legacy Project. She added that UW professor emeritus Quintard Taylor's work "The Forging of a Black Community" was useful and inspirational for her, as he was one of the first to focus on people of color’s history in Seattle.

"My family has been in the city for over 100 years now, and I knew that there was a more interesting, complicated story about race, migration, Seattle history, and interracial and mixed race communities that just was never highlighted," Asaka said. "Dr. Taylor's work was the first to really bring that to light, but I just felt like no one built on his work at all … I was waiting for a long time for people to write this book, and I just decided to write it myself."

The archetypal story of immigrants coming to the United States, settling down, and establishing communities and institutions, is often the only story we ever tell and remember, according to Asaka.

Asaka explained this is, in part, a class issue. More privileged immigrants left behind more records, and had families in the same place who were able to participate in oral histories, leading to a focus on stories involving permanent settlement and the nuclear family. Asaka found that this narrative largely leaves out the transient itinerant workforce.

“It was, in some ways, a structural issue,” Asaka said. “Seattle was built in a way that kept this class of people constantly uprooted.”

At the heart of the geographic and economic system of the Northwest she studied, Asaka said she found a recurring tension between the demand for highly mobile labor and the creation of a diverse social world. She said this social mixture was threatening to those in positions of power, as employers and city officials could barely control it.

“I was so struck by how fragile everything was,” Asaka said. “And how often this entire system was so close to just collapsing in front of their face. They weren't these all-powerful people. I mean, they did have power for sure, but it was always hanging by a very thin margin.”

She gave the example of the labor union The Industrial Workers of the World (IWW). In contrast to the xenophobia and racism in the mainstream labor movement of the time, the IWW welcomed workers regardless of their race. Against employer expectations, the IWW found success in organizing the highly exploited and mobile transient workers around Seattle, although it still missed opportunities to organize workers of color.

She also gave examples of people coming together for activities that the city did not like — such as commercial sex, gambling, and drinking — in highly diverse regions, such as Profanity Hill, that were later gentrified.

“There was something that shifted in these segregated, mixed spaces; there was something kind of new that was forming there,” Asaka said. “They were creating something on their own terms that people didn't understand, and still don't understand.”

Asaka said that segregation was reinforced through several vagrancy and public health laws that especially targeted Indigenous women and Chinese migrants. She writes that such laws kept appearing because Yesler Way was not an impenetrable barrier, but a porous boundary that people on the ground challenged by navigating the landscape on their own terms.

This region’s Indigenous peoples referred to Seattle as “didlali,” a Lushootseed word meaning “the place where one crosses over.” The next time you find yourself crossing Yesler Way, or any Seattle street for that matter, perhaps you, too, will navigate the tension between the exclusionary roots of the city and the people who continue challenging it.

A recording of Asaka’s Nov. 8 book talk at the Allen Library can be viewed on Seattle Channel’s website.

Reach writer Vyom Raval at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SemiVyom

