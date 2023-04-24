Ciao, Seattle: On exchange from Italy

Editor’s note: “Through the Eyes Of” is a series exploring the stories of international and exchange students, comparing and contrasting various aspects of their UW education.

A new perspective can change absolutely everything.

As a Pacific Northwest native, I feel a constant need to understand the experience of those encountering Seattle for the first time, whether they are coming from Portland or Portugal. I’ve seen that we can learn so much more about ourselves when viewed by those with a completely different frame of reference.

Lea Bressan and Carlotta Caravita are two such people, studying abroad at UW spring quarter from northern Italy. Both studying economics management at Free University of Bozen-Bolzano (UNI-BZ), they’re here because of a partner program between UW and UNI-BZ.

“It has always been a dream of mine to study in the U.S.,” Bressan said. “They have a totally different kind of system from Italy, and the way you experience college life is so different.”

“American college life” makes me chuckle as I picture something akin to “Animal House.” But for Bressan and Caravita, and for most other international and exchange students, the American college experience really does embody more than what we initially imagine.

“We are used to a small university, just one building,” Bressan said. “Here, you get so many opportunities to get engaged with other students: clubs, sports, activities, a whole new way of experiencing your studies. You can encounter so many different people with the same interests.”

This notion of a college community can be a uniquely American experience, at least in comparison with many Italian schools. UNI-BZ has less than 5,000 students and only about 15 undergraduate programs of study to choose from. Drowning in the vastness of this school, it’s easy to forget how exciting it can be to explore the breadth of our community.

“Being Huskies, being part of a whole system, can give you a lot of confidence — it’s really a lifetime experience here,” Bressan said.

The American public university system also allows students to explore their interests in a way that Bressan and Caravita find exceptional.

“In Italy, you have to choose a specific program, and that’s it,” Caravita said. “Here, you have the possibility to explore more courses and take the time to understand what you really like. This system offers more possibilities to really discover what you want to do.”

Comparing across school systems, of course, brings us into a vast territory of preferences. Even within the United States, the quarter versus semester debate can get heated. At UNI-BZ, Bressan and Caravita emphasize a much calmer educational environment through their semester system.

“You have finals at the end of a period, maybe you have one midterm per subject, but it’s really different,” Caravita said. “Here, it is really concentrated with two months of lectures. You have more assignments, midterms, that we don’t have in Italy. I think it’s really difficult to get used to this kind of system, we are here only for three months.”

In so many ways, I think students see that UW’s rigidity dampens its potential to capitalize on its sense of community. Bressan and Caravita have found themselves no exception to the “Seattle Freeze”, where residents of the city are seen as unwilling to build new relationships.

“Italians, in general, are very outgoing people, you can interact with nearly everyone,” Bressan said. “Here, I experience that people are just very focused on what they’re doing and committed to themselves.”

Seattle, in their eyes, is a uniquely beautiful place despite our coldness.

“The atmosphere is very different from being stuck in a big city,” Caravita said. “You are in the city, but the surroundings are forests, parks. Also, you are near the sea — you have that all concentrated in this city.”

They emphasize that our nature, though, comes with a not so appealing price — rain.

“We’re Italians, we are addicted to sun and warm temperatures, we are not used to that much rain,” Bressan said. “Still, it gives you a different kind of feeling for the city. I like how people here appreciate the sun more, and make the best out of it.”

I think this notion falls in line with what I love about the city too: an endurance to adapt, no matter the landscape. But Bressan and Caravita highlighted what I agree is UW and Seattle’s shortcoming: an environment that so easily isolates us from each other.

An abroad experience, whether to or from the United States, can be life-changing. But even without the resources to travel, one can take advantage of the world here at UW, home to nearly 8,000 international students and more on exchange through programs like Bressan and Caravita’s.

With such a breadth of experiences at our grasp, it’s vital we critique ourselves by learning from those with unique experiences. I hope you join me throughout the rest of the quarter to continue to engage with Huskies from around the world, and I hope we can learn some exciting things about ourselves in the process.

Reach writer Laura Schladetzky at arts@dailyuw.com.

