Comedy duo Close Contact baffles and delights with the release of ‘FROG RAP’

It sounds like the start of a terrible joke. “What do you get when you combine a former biology major, an accountant, and a shared love of comedy?” Close Contact, apparently.

Close Contact, a comedy duo composed of UW alumni Levi Erdman and Jordan Naini, released its first comedy single on Jan. 6, entitled “FROG RAP.”

The best way to describe “FROG RAP” is absurd.

It is the physical manifestation of a “shower thought,” a hodgepodge of bizarre visuals and sounds slathered in analog video effects, accompanied by a surprisingly decent rap song delivered by two men who are terrorizing the inhabitants of Puget Sound in budget frog costumes.

I had no love for the song when I first heard it.

My preferred comedy could be described as dark and satirical, or, derogatorily, British — “FROG RAP” is nowhere close to that. However, after experiencing it repeatedly, music video and all, it grew on me, and I came to respect its fever-dream-like quality and well-constructed lyricism.

“Frog Rap” is far from a masterpiece — more like something you send to your friends to catch them off guard — but I became more appreciative of its quirks after receiving behind-the-scenes stories from Erdman and Naini themselves.

“It started when I was trying to fall asleep one night in bed,” Naini said. “That’s when all my best and worst ideas come to me. As I was laying there, staring at the ceiling, I just heard [the “FROG RAP” beat] in my head, and I was like, ‘That goes hard.’”

Naini brought his late-night musing into reality, but it would be a while before he and Erdman truly committed to producing the song.

“It was just a random day that I was listening to it again, and I was like, ‘Man, this is really fun,’” Erdman said. “I wrote bars for it, went downstairs, and recorded it, and sent it to [Naini]. He was like, ‘OK, we’re doing this.’”

Amphibians aside, one may be wondering how these two came together. According to Erdman and Naini, they met at Off Leash News, UW’s satirical student publication.

Their first significant collaboration was a live show for the publication. After stumbling into leadership positions at Off Leash, they collaborated on a web series, two magazines, and several more live shows.

“Working together for nine to 12 months set us up super well to work on our projects together,” Erdman said. “We got so used to [saying], ‘Alright, here’s the big goal. Let’s start taking steps toward it.’”

Both bring different assets to Close Contact. Erdman focuses on cinematography and storyboarding when producing their videos, while Naini does video editing and post-production work. Naini comes from a background in musical theater; Erdman from standup comedy.

Their diverse skillsets mesh together into a fun-loving, well-established team that showcases their passion primarily through the Close Contact Comedy podcast.

In the podcast, Erdman, Naini, and their guests pitch and build upon each others’ comedy sketch ideas. Included in every podcast is a fully produced version of a chosen idea.

“I would love to get to a point where we have this collaborative thing that highlights both of our strengths and abilities, and we’re also able to do our own independent ventures,” Erdman said on their goals for the future.

“We’re really excited to keep going and see where it takes us,” Naini said.

To support Close Contact, or just experience the chaos of “FROG RAP” firsthand, find their music video, podcast episodes, and sketches at Close Contact Comedy on YouTube.

Reach writer Isabel Smith at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zhy_smitisa

