Deaf Spotlight’s Short Play Festival premieres next month, illuminating Deaf art

It is not often that audiences are able to see live theater performed entirely in American Sign Language (ASL), but this is exactly the case for the Deaf Spotlight Short Play Festival. Deaf Spotlight is hosting their third biennial Short Play Festival from March 2-5 at 12th Avenue Arts in Capitol Hill.

This year’s festival is themed around a floral shop, featuring six original short plays presented at every showtime: “Beautiful Boy” by Rob Roth, “Camellia for Camille” by Heba Toulan, “Fifty Flowers” by Cherry Pie Latorre, “Flower Dance” by Howie Seago, “Plant a Kiss” by Liam Coleman, and “Toxic Flower” by Willy Conley.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday have shows at 7 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday will also feature 2 p.m. matinees. For those not fluent in ASL, English captioning will be projected onstage for all performances.

This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy Deaf art in the language for which it was created.

“We live in an audio-centric society,” Toulan said.

For Toulan and other Deaf artists involved in the festival, ASL brings vividness and authenticity to the art of theater. Because it is a visual language, ASL does not rely on the spoken word, allowing for artistic opportunities otherwise inaccessible to Deaf creators.

“You can’t hide [when signing],” Josh Castille said, referring to the mono-dramatic structure of the play he is directing, “Toxic Flower.”

This stark visibility also applies, on a larger scale, to the production and festival. In the most literal sense of its name, Deaf Spotlight aims to foster Deaf awareness.

As Kellie Martin — the organization’s art and design director, as well as the stage manager for “Fifty Flowers” and “Plant a Kiss” — explained, Deaf creators can build stronger skills and demonstrate their own leadership. Deaf Spotlight also prioritizes local Deaf artists, providing opportunities for artists in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

While planning the event, festival director Alexandria Wailes enforced the organization’s goal for three of the six short plays to be written by Deaf artists from the Pacific Northwest.

Wailes also chose the floral shop theme, inspired by the imagery of rebirth that accompanies spring’s arrival every year. A flower shop is “a location that could celebrate the many milestones in a person’s life, as well as the beginnings and endings,” Wailes wrote in an email.

Many of the artists involved in the Deaf Spotlight Short Play Festival have worked in many areas of theater production. For example, Castille, who is a professional actor, has been on Broadway in the Deaf West 2015 revival of “Spring Awakening,” and was recently directed by Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin in an episode of “Accused.”

The community of Deaf creators within Deaf Spotlight is vast yet intricately connected. They are all fully dedicated to the authentic expression of Deaf art.

Toulan was inspired specifically to write about destiny, incorporating the idea of meeting someone by fate in her short play, “Camellia for Camille.” Toulan shared that she is excited and inspired by the effort everyone has put into the play, especially as an actress and director herself.

Tickets for the Deaf Spotlight Short Play Festival can be purchased online, with prices starting at $5, according to the Radical Hospitality Ticket Program. Masks are required at the event.

Reach contributing writer Sedona Cheloha at arts@dailyuw.com.

