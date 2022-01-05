Deconstructing reconstruction

Over 130 years ago, the publication that you are currently reading was established. As with many things at UW, the first few years were a bit bumpy, with things halting and relocating to the current state we have now. In looking at the archives we have at the newsroom that date back to the early 20th century, I failed to see one mention of how students dressed and presented themselves to the world.
It made me wonder if there was a reason for never highlighting a student’s ability to put a decent outfit together (that didn’t involve sweats or an Asics sneaker with an ill-fitting pair of jeans). Not to drag anyone down, but my point in creating this new space for creativity in the paper is to highlight those who wish to go against the grain and represent themselves in a way that is not the norm. Hopefully, I can also inspire people to try something new this year when it comes to self expression to help make UW a place that celebrates fashion.
I believe it is time to finally introduce our first student to the spotlight: Colin Furlong, a first-year student who I had a lovely chat with to discuss our likes, dislikes, and thoughts on how our fellow students dress.
“I definitely don’t think I have a conventional or one single inspiration when it comes to how I dress,” Furlong said. “I really like super avant-garde, weird, almost Japanese street style fashion. I always think I’m presenting myself, because even before coming to school I was super conscious of what I looked like to the wider world coming from a small town where people didn’t dress like they do in bigger cities where self expression is more tolerated.”
During our interview, Furlong wore a reconstructed black blazer with a crossbody tie detail over a linen blouse and undershirt as well as a leather zip-up jacket for the day’s cold weather. For accessories, he wore three silver rings, a bamboo silver bracelet, a clear plastic cross necklace, and a beanie with a bear ear detail. For shoes, he wore black combat boots with a slight platform.
“I do sometimes think I look a bit scary because I wear black stuff a lot, and there’s this notion of people who are fashionable [that] is connected to ideas of gatekeeping,” Furlong said. “But with fashion, your outward statement can create connections with people, and if you don’t use that outward expression through fashion it can be hard to make those connections or it might just take a little more work.”
With the notion of the “Seattle Freeze” prevalent in our culture, and many city transplants feeling isolated by those who already live here, branching out can be hard.
“I definitely think the UW community isn’t always on the cusp of fashion [compared]compared to other areas of the city, but the environment we inhabit definitely creates this idea of prioritizing comfort over really standing out,” Furlong said. “I know the standards of fashion so often are just to be skinny and tall and that can turn a lot of people off of it, but obviously you can experiment with it and really branch out and try anything to find what you really, really like. That’s honestly the best part –– being able to find something that can really outwardly represent you, while also looking super great to the outside world and yourself.”
When it comes to fashion, especially today with social media, everything surrounds aesthetics –– what you listen to is often associated with how you dress to create a complete “character” for you to inhabit. Furlong suggested five songs that help to further paint the picture of this aesthetic as well as giving a look at the thought process that helps him pick out his own form of self expression.
Social media can also play a large role in both how we consume fashion and how we communicate with others with the same interests. With modern campus life occasionally being hostile to making new connections, social media can be a good way to get inspiration while also breaking with the Seattle Freeze.
“With social media, and especially with apps like Instagram and TikTok, it can honestly be so random,” Furlong said. “I know with creating the algorithm and through interactions you can see so many things tailored to what you like, but I know with a lot of people they can see the harmful side of people getting bullied for what they like, and even how they consume with fast fashion. That can definitely play a deterrent in people getting into changing their style, but all I have to say is there really are options for everyone out there for what you like and how you want to present yourself, you just have to take that first step.”
