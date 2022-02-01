Driving a thousand miles in their shoes

Editor's note: The “Current Affairs of Campus Fashion” is a weekly column dedicated to exposing and exploring different fashion styles that exist on campus.
I was traveling between classes this week when I spotted someone with rolled jeans and I immediately got suspicious. I decided, in a split second, to go back to my dorm and tear the poster I had designed to advertise this column off my door, scribble a short note on the back, and hand it awkwardly to the person I saw, not really expecting to hear back.
After talking with him, I discovered that he was from Minnesota, and that they were going to use our interview as an opportunity to feature the differences in styles between the Midwest and the West. I was shocked to learn that there is a small, but noticeable chunk of the UW student population from the Midwest. Then he dropped a piece of information that changed the trajectory of the column for the better: Noah Weight was a traveler.
“I graduated high school in 2020 and decided to take a gap year,” Weight said. “In September 2020, I drove out to Seattle for the first time in my car that I bought in Minnesota; I ended up staying in an apartment I found on Craigslist and lived and worked until September 2021.”
In the time they had lived in Seattle, Weight’s parents had moved to Ohio, and their sister to Utah. During the last holiday break, Weight drove across the country three times to visit all of them.
When they told me this, I was shocked. Personally, the farthest I can drive to before giving up is central Oregon. I understand the appeal and freedom of the open road and the romanticization that we see in film, but I usually prioritize fashion over comfort.
“I really like the idea of creating different personas when it comes to how I dress,” Weight said. “I really like to watch movies and take screenshots of costumes of different time periods I enjoy. I’m partial to anything by Wong Kar Wai, but I just love the 1960s and really feel like I’m from a different era or am in a specific movie or story — it just keeps life interesting. When I went camping during the summer I brought all old camping gear and clothes and it really made me feel like I was back in the past.”
This energy was matched during our interview, when Weight arrived in vintage Levi’s 501s, a basic white T-shirt, and a vintage military jacket from the 1960s (hand sewing repairs included). For accessories, he wore a black leather belt, some handmade bracelets, a tote bag, and black Chuck 70 high-tops (shoe goo included).
I also wondered what Weight’s thoughts were on what Seattle and UW specifically had to offer when it comes to fashion.
“Minneapolis is still a very progressive area despite what the rest of the state would have you believe,” Weight said. “It’s pretty similar to here. I would say outside of the city you get a lot of camo, but you get that here. For me, the biggest shifts depend on what neighborhood you are in — I definitely think Capitol Hill has a lot more looks than on campus or in the U-District. I know for me, going on all these road trips have made my own growth and development in both my style and my own self so much more rewarding.”
After seeing so much of the United States, one take away from Weight’s story is the importance of crafting an image of how you want to exist in the world while also prioritizing comfort without sacrificing style. So go out and explore the world, and look good doing it.
Reach columnist Liam Blakey at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LiamBlakey2
