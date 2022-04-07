European yearning

Editor’s note: “Huskies Abroad” is a bi-weekly column exploring UW’s extensive study abroad programs with recommendations on certain programs and destinations.
UW is deeply rooted in European culture with influences all around campus. Many of our buildings are modeled in a collegiate gothic architecture style reminiscent of European infrastructure. UW’s study abroad program offers extensive opportunities in Europe, more so than any other region in the world.
If living out your boarding school dreams in Hansee Hall doesn’t quite have the same glamor that it used to, why not go straight to the source material? If you study abroad in Europe, you will have plenty of opportunities to explore iconic regions and traditions that have influenced American culture. Going to a country that’s part of the European Union means you have a chance to visit them all, if you’re willing to make the journey. While you still have the time, make use of UW’s resources and take a chance on Europe.
Greece
Greece is home to thousands of islands with a culture so influential that the Olympic Games, a multi-sporting event that started in the Greek capital of Athens, is still being held today. Greek mythology is well-known throughout the world for its complex storylines and family trees, serving as inspiration for Roman mythology and Rick Riordan's “Percy Jackson” book series.
Rather than just studying the history, it might be beneficial to learn about the current events and sociopolitical climate of modern Greece. The Jackson School of International Studies’ Greece: Greece in Relation to Europe and the Balkans - Travelers, Migrants, and Tourists program takes place in the tourism hotspots of Athens and Nafplio. This program examines the impact of COVID-19 on travel, migration, and tourism in these Mediterranean regions.
Greece has a lot more to it than famous philosophers and constellation names. By examining its current multi-dimensional social landscape, students can better grasp their positionality as tourists in an ancient part of the world.
Italy
Italy is home to the UW Rome Center, a facility that hosts several academic programs for the school and partnering institutions. When Professor Astra Zarina founded the UW Rome Center in 1984, she gave generations of UW students and faculty members a comprehensive and convenient place of study in Europe.
Many UW faculty-led programs take place at the UW Rome Center. Rome in Residence is hosted in the heart of this ancient city. This autumn quarter program allows students to complete their general education requirements with a Roman twist, where students can choose from five 5-credit courses centered around Rome and Italy, with field trips to aid in their education and cultural immersion. It is a program open to anyone and is not constrained by majors or prerequisites.
The programs housed in the UW Rome Center are extensive, so you will likely find a program that suits your academic focuses or is directly linked to your major. However, it is difficult to find any programs outside of Rome if you are looking for other Italian cities to study in.
If you major in Urban Design & Planning, you can explore more of Italy in The Living Landscape - History, Culture & Agriculture in Tuscany. Students in this program will have the chance to stay in Florence, live in Montepulciano at the beautiful Villa Martiena, and spend their last week of the program in Rome. With three different academic locations, students will learn about Tuscan culture as it relates to societal development.
Netherlands
As the leading cycling nation in the world, the Netherlands is a major hotspot for study abroad prospects. Its capital city of Amsterdam is known for its walkability and accessible public transportation, making it a convenient place for college students to explore everything the city has to offer.
If you ever wanted to draw up comparisons between Seattle and Amsterdam, the law, societies, & justice department’s Netherlands: Social Control in Urban Cities, a Comparative Study delves into the structural differences and similarities that shape these two urban areas. Participating students would start their fieldwork in Seattle before traveling to Amsterdam, where they would then examine the two cities through a comparative lens.
United Kingdom
Last, but certainly not least, we stumble upon one of the most notable European countries. The United Kingdom (U.K.) is known for its long-standing monarchy, prestigious institutions, and tea-related incidents that cemented the creation of the United States. The U.K. is made up of four nations, each diverse in their strong accents and winning soccer teams.
Studying English in the birthplace of William Shakespeare is as good of a combination as it sounds. The English London: Shakespeare on Stage program will not only give you the opportunity to see Shakespeare’s plays as they were meant to be performed, but also to visit this famous playwright’s Stratford-upon-Avon properties. Students will tour museums, theaters, and art galleries with a focus on Shakespeare and his influence on English storytelling as we know it.
While most of UW’s study abroad programs in the U.K. only encompass England, the University of Edinburgh Exchange is an option for those more interested in exploring Scotland. According to the program brochure, the University of Edinburgh is a top institution known for its humanities and social science programs; it is also situated in one of the liveliest capitals in the U.K. The university is located in the historically rich Old Town of Edinburgh, home to the Queen’s Scottish residence.
Edinburgh is just one of the places you can apply to in the U.K. for a semester- or year-long exchange. Prominent schools like King’s College, University College London, the University of Bristol, the University of Sussex, and many more U.K. institutions offer undergraduate programs.
Europe is a dream destination for many travelers, and with UW’s extensive connections to European universities and faculty, students have many options to travel in this part of the world. UW offers study abroad programs in 23 European countries and, if none of those mentioned above fit your bill, there is still a good chance that you’ll find what you're looking for on the study abroad website.
