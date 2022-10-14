Fall Flea Market brings accessible thrifting directly to campus

On Friday, Oct. 7, the HUB lawn overflowed with tents, clothing connoisseurs, and racks upon racks of clothing. Everything from streetwear to vintage dresses and university merch flooded the grassy field, as students rifled through hanger after hanger, slowly accumulating piles of clothing from various vendors to integrate into their own wardrobes.

Hosted by the student RSO Fitted UW, the Fall Flea Market ran from morning to evening on campus, offering students an opportunity to shop as they went to and from classes throughout the day. The market was the second event the club has hosted since its founding last year.

Silpa Ajjarapu, the current director of the RSO, said that Fitted UW is a self-described “fashion club with social undertones.” The club is intended to be a fashion and style hub for the student population; they regularly celebrate student outfits on their Instagram page.

The Fall Flea Market was largely inspired by other local markets, like Ballard’s The Odd Flea. The club’s founding officers wanted to bring the flea market experience directly to the student body by hosting it somewhere accessible. The current officers hope to continue this practice in future flea markets.

“[Fitted UW] wanted an inclusive space where people could walk around and thrift on campus,” Ajjarapu said.

Trevor Zalud, the club’s event coordinator, also said the club wanted to provide selling and branding opportunities to student vendors. Of the 26 vendors at the Fall Flea Market, 18 of them were student sellers.

“We also aim not only to allow students to thrift, but [to provide opportunities to] students who have their own brands,” Zalud said. “This is a platform for them to be able to get their own brands and designs out there.”

Another one of the flea market’s goals was to combat the priciness that thrifting often entails. While shopping on the Ave is relatively accessible from campus, the highly curated collections in stores like Red Light or Crossroads are often more expensive than traditional thrift stores. Cheaper options, like Goodwill Outlet, are several bus or light rail stops away from campus.

Walking around the flea market, I was truly impressed by not just the variety of clothing that different vendors presented, but the fair pricing that each of the vendors upheld. I was able to purchase a purple slip dress with lace trim from Madzo’s Thrifts for only $20 — had I found it on the Ave, it probably would have been double that price.

When selecting the vendors who would be selling at the market, Ajjarapu and Zalud said they considered the different styles of clothing that students would want to buy.

“We needed to take into consideration what the UW population would want,” Ajjarapu said. “[When handpicking the vendors], we were really taking into consideration which UW students would like what.”

Ajjarapu and Zalud said that Fitted UW plans to host a second flea market in the spring. They also hope to start student committees to assist in the planning of the event, so that the market can expand to accommodate the demand that they encountered this quarter.

Cecelia Zavack, a third-year computer science student and one of the student vendors selling vintage clothing at the event, said that the flea market was unlike any they had been to in their three years of experience. Zavack said the market’s traffic, in particular, distinguished it from others.

“This is my first event close to where I live,” Zavack said. “The traffic is really consistent; each hour there’s a surge.”

Ajjarapu and Zalud said that in contrast to last year’s market, the Fall Flea Market nearly doubled in both size and profit. They also stated that the market felt more social than the previous one. Regardless of the reason –– maybe it was the sunny weather or the fact that the market was coming off the high of Dawg Daze –– groups of friends could be seen sharing finds and chatting about classes during every hour of the market.

“I saw a friend of mine I haven’t seen since high school, pre-COVID,” Zavack said. “It’s just cool seeing people I know [while selling].”

Zalud echoed the sentiment, stating the market brought him more community than he expected as well.

“This year, it felt like we had a greater sense of community among everyone that came,” Zalud said. “I personally made so many more personal connections with people, both just vending and wandering through the market.”

More information about Fitted UW and future flea market events can be found on the club’s Instagram.

