Fantello Farmstead Creamery: Homegrown and handmade

Creamy, spread, sliced. Packaged in red plastic, wax paper, plastic containers, or a thick layer of wax rind. Today, cheesemaking is a heavily commercialized industry. Still, farmstead cheesemakers persist amid rapid commercialization.

Fantello Farmstead Creamery in Enumclaw uses many farm-to-table cheesemaking methods that date back to 1918, when owner Paul Fantello’s grandmother, Filomena, started a dairy farm.

In 2015, Paul Fantello and his wife Patricia purchased seven cows for milking and founded Fantello Farmstead Creamery. Unlike artisan cheesemaking, which may use milk from outside sources, farmstead cheesemaking uses milk produced by cows that the farmstead cheesemaker raises.

Fantello Farmstead Creamery is a family operation run by Paul Fantello, Patricia Fantello, and their daughter, Angelina Fantello. The Fantellos are involved in every step of the cheesemaking process, from herding and milking the cows, purchasing local hay for feed, growing grasses, making and packaging the cheese, and doing community outreach.

Due to the small size of their operation, each team member is integral to the creamery.

“You break one part of the length, and then there’s not much left,” Paul Fantello said. “You’re pretty vulnerable.”

From purchasing hay from local farms to participating in community engagement in Enumclaw and Seattle farmers markets, Fantello Farmstead Creamery’s level of care for its cheese is evident throughout the cheesemaking process.

Even the cows the creamery use were chosen with care.

For over three years, the Fantellos have been breeding with A2-A2 bulls which produce A2 beta-casein. This protein is often easier for folks who have trouble consuming dairy to digest than A1 beta-casein.

Additionally, the feed used by Fantello Farmstead Creamery creates a flavor that is unique to the Enumclaw Plateau area. The flavor of a cow’s milk changes depending on the hay or grass they eat, in turn altering the flavor of the cheese made from that cow’s milk.

In the fall and winter, the Fantellos feed their cows locally grown hay. In the spring and summer, they feed their cows grasses grown on the farm. The beta carotene in the grasses turns the cows’ milk yellow, which produces yellow cheese and butter.

Commercial producers frequently put additives in their cheese and butter to create their yellow appearance.

“Cheddar cheese, it should be white,” Paul Fantello said. “The only reason cheddar cheese is yellow is because they add the additive to make it yellow.”

Yep, you heard that right. Tillamook cheddar cheese is a lie.

Fantello Farmstead Creamery doesn’t need the marketable illusion of yellow cheese to make delicious cheese and butter. The folks at the creamery are involved in every step of the cheesemaking process. They avoid typical commercial systems such as milk pumps, which can compromise the flavor of the cheese.

Milk pumps run milk at high rates of speed, breaking down the fat globules in milk. This can cause bitterness, affecting both the flavor and quality of the cheese. An easy flow of the milk allows the fat globules to stay intact.

The milk goes to the creamery where it’s dumped into the cooling vat. It then goes to the make rooms where it’s bucketed. Finally, the milk is put into a second vat where it’s made into cheese.

The process is slow but steady, ensuring the high quality of the farmstead’s cheese.

“It’s all a huge part of what we do here, just slowing things down and treating things with respect,” Paul Fantello said.

Fantello Farmstead Creamery started vending at various Seattle farmers markets when they reopened in 2020, following Seattle’s suspension of permitted events. After vending at the West Seattle Farmers Market for a while, an opportunity to vend at the University District Farmers Market arose.

Paul Fantello expressed his excitement about the opportunity to vend at the University District Farmers Market, which has a rich history of food justice and community support.

Years after their University District Farmers Market debut, Fantello reflected on the market’s unwavering sense of community. The positive feedback from Swiss and French customers was especially meaningful to him.

“That, to me, told me what we were doing, we were doing it right,” Paul Fantello said. “Because we make a French Swiss-style cheese with our raclette, with our Filomena cheese.”

The Filomena cheese is the Creamery’s flagship cheese, named after Fantello’s grandmother. It is an alpine-style raw cow milk cheese with a distinctive nutty taste and a flavor profile that includes roast beef and sour cream. In 2022, the Filomena cheese won second place in the Raclette-style category of the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.

The Filomena cheese is made in the fall and winter months. In the summer, Fantello Farmstead Creamery will sell cheese curds.

Fantello Farmstead Creamery’s painstaking care and involvement in every step of the cheesemaking process, as well as their commitment to staying true to the flavors of the Enumclaw Plateau, makes them a beautiful and unique staple of the farmers market.

As spring rain turns to spring sunshine and the Quad and Denny Field become hubs for picnic-goers, consider the following: paper plates, strawberries, lemonade, salami, bread, and cheese and butter from Fantello Farmstead Creamery — creamy, spread, and sliced.

The University District Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Northeast 50th Street and Northeast 52nd Street on the Ave.

